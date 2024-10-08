A Palestinian woman prepares some bread in a makeshift tent surrounded by rubble in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Monday. Reuters
A Palestinian woman prepares some bread in a makeshift tent surrounded by rubble in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Monday. Reuters

News

MENA

Gaza's longest and deadliest war tests the renowned resilience of Palestinians

Grim reminders of destruction and death linger between conflicts in the strip

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

October 08, 2024