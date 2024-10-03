Norman Finkelstein, a prominent Jewish political scientist and activist, speaks at Columbia University in April. Katie Smith / Sipa USA
Norman Finkelstein, a prominent Jewish political scientist and activist, speaks at Columbia University in April. Katie Smith / Sipa USA

News

MENA

Gaza is no more after destruction by Israel, Jewish activist Norman Finkelstein says

Political scientist accepts Hamas committed crimes in the October 7 attacks, but refuses to condemn their actions

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

October 03, 2024