Senior humanitarian and reconstruction co-ordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag attends a UN Security Council meeting in New York City. AFP
Man-made humanitarian crisis has turned Gaza into the abyss, warns senior UN official

Sigrid Kaag says humanitarian operations require the right quality, quantity and broad range of goods to meet daily needs, but 'that goal is not being met'

Adla Massoud
September 16, 2024