Man-made humanitarian crisis has turned Gaza into the abyss, warns senior UN official

The man-made humanitarian crisis has turned Gaza "into the abyss", the UN's most senior official overseeing aid and reconstruction in the enclave warned on Monday, adding that time is slipping away to address urgent needs. "It cannot be repeated enough: we need an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded, continuous humanitarian access to deliver aid at scale throughout the Gaza Strip," Sigrid Kaag told the 15-member Security Council. Ms Kaag, who was appointed nine months ago by the council to improve the delivery of urgently needed aid into the enclave, said her mission has negotiated and strengthened supply systems as well as additional routes to enable humanitarian delivery in a transparent and expedited way. She added, however, that effective humanitarian operations require the right quality, quantity and a broad range of goods to meet the daily needs of civilians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. “That goal is not being met,” she said. Ms Kaag said that “deconfliction”, a procedure designed to ensure the safety of aid missions, is constraining operational feasibility. Israeli forces last week blocked an aid convoy en route to northern Gaza, while an air strike reportedly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/12/israel-school-strike-gaza-un/" target="_blank">hit a UN school</a> being used as a shelter, resulting in the deaths of 18 civilians. Israel has alleged that Hamas was using it as a command centre. The UN confirmed the deaths of six staff members in the attack. US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington has been “unequivocal” in its communications with Israel in insisting there is “absolutely no basis” for forces to fire on clearly marked UN vehicles, which has reportedly occurred on several occasions. “The IDF [Israeli army] is a professional military and knows how to prevent such incidents,” she said, calling on Israel to implement “fundamental changes” in its operations, including revisions to the rules of engagement and addressing “obvious shortcomings” in the deconfliction procedures. Ms Kaag described the recent medical evacuation patients and family members to the UAE, the largest to date, as a positive step but stressed that significantly more is required. “Over 14,000 patients still require specialised treatment outside Gaza. I call on all member states to extend solidarity by hosting these patients and their families,” she said. According to the World Health Organisation, the Gaza conflict has heavily damaged the health system in the enclave and only 17 out of 36 hospitals are currently partially functioning. The main <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/09/eus-borrell-visits-egypt-and-lebanon-in-bid-to-contain-gaza-escalation/" target="_blank">Rafah crossing</a> for medical transfers out of Gaza to Egypt has been shut since May when Israel increased its military campaign in the south. The UN official called for immediate action on recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza and stressed the need for swift action on governance and security arrangements. “The UN’s position is clear,” Ms Kaag said. “The Palestinian Authority must fully resume its responsibilities in Gaza. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/03/14/mohammad-mustafa-palestine-pm-mahmoud-abbas/" target="_blank">Prime Minister [Mohammad] Mustafa</a>'s cabinet has developed detailed plans to restore governance, security and the rule of law.” She added that her mission has also devised financing options for the international community to support Gaza's rebuilding efforts, noting that the reconstruction presents an opportunity to engage all sectors of Palestinian civil society. Slovenia’s UN ambassador, Samuel Zbogar, currently serving as president of the Security Council, stressed that the international community’s political will to rebuild Gaza must be matched by Israel’s commitment to engage in a political process ensuring its security and mutual recognition with Palestine. “The international community will not accept any other solution to the Palestinian situation,” Mr Zbogar said. “It is time for the council to listen and hear the requests of the global public and great majority of member states.”