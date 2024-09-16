Return to status quo before October 7 is not a solution for Gaza, says Gargash

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Returning to the status quo that existed before the events of October 7 is "not a solution to the situation in Gaza", said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>'s Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, at the inaugural Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday. "It will not lead to lasting peace for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinians</a> or the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israelis</a>," Dr Gargash said, reaffirming the need for a two-state solution. "This is a very difficult time, characterised by a polycrisis with dire humanitarian effects that has overwhelmed the capacities of diplomacy and our region to respond." On Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the UAE was not prepared to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/14/uae-will-not-support-post-war-plan-in-gaza-without-establishment-of-palestinian-state/" target="_blank">support post-war efforts</a> in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state. More than 41,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, with at least 95,500 injured and another estimated 10,000 people missing, believed to be under rubble. The UAE has provided 40,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3 and has set up a field hospital and a floating hospital where more than 49,000 cases have been treated, and more than 3,000 surgical operations have been successfully carried out, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday. The UAE has brought more than 1,917 wounded and sick civilians, including children, and their companions from Gaza to the country for medical treatment. As well as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/19/sheikh-abdullah-expresses-pride-in-uaes-unwavering-support-for-humanitarian-causes/" target="_blank">humanitarian efforts</a>, the UAE has been calling for a ceasefire and commends the "extensive mediation efforts" being carried out by the US, Qatar and Egypt to bring about an end to the fighting and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages from Hamas custody. However, a post-war plan must be discussed, Dr Gargash said. "We all must be aware that the successful post-conflict settlement has to alter the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he said. Dr Gargash said the UAE is calling for "diplomatic means" to end the war in Gaza, as well as the civil war in Sudan. The UAE "does not act alone", he said, and has been co-ordinating with "neighbouring and friendly countries that share the same visions". The two-day Hili Forum, organised by the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), brings together global thinkers and leaders to "engage in strategic dialogue that addresses global challenges, exploring opportunities for co-operation".