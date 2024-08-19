Sheikh Abdullah expresses pride in UAE's unwavering support for humanitarian causes

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has spoken of how “the values of philanthropy and human solidarity are deeply rooted in the UAE’s legacy”.
In a message posted on X in recognition of the UN-led World Humanitarian Day, he wrote, “We believe that humanitarian work is a noble endeavour that reflects our belief in building a more prosperous and dignified world for all humanity.”
The date is marked to recognise the work of humanitarian agencies and workers and highlight the importance of offering a helping hand to people affected by crises.
It is observed each year on August 19, the date of a 2003 suicide bombing in Baghdad that killed 22 people, including Sergio Vieira de Mello, then UN high commissioner for human rights and head of the UN mission in Iraq.
Sheikh Abdullah highlighted how “the UAE celebrates a historical record of encouraging human solidarity and alleviating suffering, helping those in need of support, assistance and relief around the world.
“Aligned with the unwavering values inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and the future-orientated vision of the country’s wise leadership, the principles of humanitarianism are inseparable from our nation’s history.”
He noted the “multitude of humanitarian crises today require co-ordination and unification of endeavours” and applauded “all humanitarians in the UAE and around the world who through their efforts champion a global message of benevolence and harmony”.
Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, added that the UAE, guided by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the legacy of Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has become a global leader in humanitarian work.
He highlighted how UAE citizens are governed by “a deep-rooted belief that all people have the right to live in peace, stability, dignity, justice, and equality”.
Sheikh Abdullah explained how the UAE's efforts to help those affected in Gaza – Operation Gallant Knight 3 and Tarahum for Gaza – and Sudan have gone a long way in cementing its humanitarian role on the international stage.
He also noted the country's “effective and successful mediation in prisoner exchanges” between Ukraine and Russia.
“This has made the UAE a leader in the global humanitarian system and helped it rank first globally for several consecutive years as the largest donor of foreign aid,” he added.
Praise for UAE relief efforts
UN partners on Monday recognised the UAE's commitment to supporting vulnerable people around the world.
Cindy McCain, director of the World Food Programme, said UAE support was key to its objectives.
"The UAE is a major partner of the World Food Programme, providing valuable support that helps us provide aid to those in need quickly in times of crisis," she said.
"This co-operation ensures our ability to achieve our humanitarian mission and secure food aid for people affected by humanitarian disasters.”
Khaled Khalifa, the Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to Gulf Co-operation Council, said UAE intervention was crucial at a time of global upheaval.
“World Humanitarian Day comes at a time when the world is witnessing tragedies, wars, and humanitarian crises that have deprived millions of people of essential services," he said.
"Today, we express our solidarity with our colleagues in the humanitarian field and with the victims of conflicts and disasters.
“We express our gratitude to partners like the United Arab Emirates, whose humanitarian contributions from both the public and private sectors have been a beacon of hope for forcibly displaced persons and host communities worldwide.”
