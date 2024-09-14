UAE will not support post-war plan in Gaza without establishment of Palestinian state

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Saturday that the UAE will not support post-war efforts in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state. Sheikh Abdullah said in a post on X that the country was “not prepared’’ to offer its support during the ‘’day after’’ the war under the status quo. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said Sheikh Abdullah’s statement made clear that the UAE rejects anything but a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel, as anything less will not lead to long-term stability in the region. ‘’His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’s statement that the UAE is not prepared to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state reflects our firm and steadfast position in supporting our Palestinian brothers and our conviction that there is no stability in the region except through a two-state solution,’’ Dr Gargash wrote on X. ‘’The UAE will stand by the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.’’ UAE officials have said previously that the country supports the creation of a temporary international mission in Gaza after the war with Israel, in which more than 41,000 people have been killed. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said in July that the mission was needed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/25/uae-calls-for-temporary-international-mission-for-post-war-gaza/" target="_blank">to establish law and order</a>, and must come at the invitation of the Palestinian government. Meeting in Madrid on Friday, ministers from the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and four European nations that are committed to a two-state solution reiterated that it is the ‘’only way to establish lasting peace and security’’ for Israel and Palestine. David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary, said this week that security guarantees for Israel and stabilising Gaza would be critical first steps after the conflict. “Arab partners and certainly the UAE are showing some forward-leaning in their commitment to securing that. But what I think is absolutely essential is that there has to be a pathway to two states that has to be present or they cannot give that commitment,” said Mr Lammy. On Saturday Sheikh Abdullah also held a phone call with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs, in which they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.