Iran Navy thwarts 'pirate attack' on merchant ship in Red Sea

Flotilla headed by frigate 'Jamaran' opened fire on 'suspicious boat with 12 armed people' in Bab Al Mandeb strait

Sep 02, 2022
An Iranian flotilla stopped a pirate attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Red Sea, the country's navy said on Friday.

It said naval vessels confronted “pirates in the Red Sea” on Thursday.

This is the second such incident in the stretch of water in less than a month.

“A suspicious boat with 12 armed people on board approached the Iranian merchant ship in Bab Al Mandeb,” said state news agency Irna, citing an Iran Navy statement.

The Bab Al Mandeb strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

When the flotilla, which was led by the Jamaran frigate, opened fire on the vessel, it left the area, Irna reported.

On August 10, a senior Iranian navy commander said the same naval flotilla thwarted an overnight attack on another Iranian vessel.

Admiral Mustafa Tajeddini said that, following a help request by an Iranian ship in the Red Sea, the vessels were dispatched to the scene and engaged fire with the hostile vessels.

“After heavy exchanges, the attacking boats made off,” he said.

In November 2021, pirates attempted to seize an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, Isna news agency said at the time.

Two weeks earlier, an Iranian warship repelled an attack by pirates against two oil tankers that it was escorting in the Gulf of Aden.

Iran seizes US sea drones

On Friday, Iranian state television reported Iran's navy seized but later released two US surface drones in the Red Sea, accusing the unmanned vessels of jeopardising maritime safety.

The report comes after the Pentagon said on Tuesday that an Iranian ship seized an unmanned US military research vessel in the Arabian Gulf.

"The (Iranian navy) frigate Jamaran seized the two vessels on Thursday to prevent any possible accident after issuing warnings to the US fleet," the report said.

"After international shipping lanes were secured, the two vessels were released in a safe area."

Footage appeared to show more than a dozen Iranian navy personnel pushing two drones into the sea from the deck of their vessel.

Like other countries dependent on the shipping lane through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, Iran stepped up its naval presence in the Gulf of Aden after a wave of attacks by Somalia-based pirates between 2000 and 2011.

Updated: September 02, 2022, 11:50 AM
