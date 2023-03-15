Sultan Haitham visits Oman army divisions

Sultan Haitham paid a visit on Wednesday to the Artillery of the Royal Army of Oman.

He was accompanied by his son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Oman News Agency reported.

On Tuesday, Sultan Haitham paid to visit to Oman’s Armoured Division at the Royal Army of Oman.

Sultan Haitham arrived at Shafa Garrison, the headquarters of the Armoured Division, and was received by Maj Gen Mattar Al Balushi, RAO Commander, where he listened to a briefing on the Sultan of Oman’s Armoured Division and its military capabilities.

Sultan Haitham is welcomed by Maj Gen Matar Al Balushi, commander of the Royal Army of Oman, and other senior military officers. All photos: Oman News Agency

Sultan Haitham then went on to inspect some models of tanks, armoured vehicles and military equipment.

Oman's Special Force was celebrating its annual day, which falls on March 15, during which a batch of new soldiers graduate and military parades take place, according to the ONA.

The Medal of Excellent Service and the Royal Commendation Medal were also presented to members of the Sultanate's Special Force.