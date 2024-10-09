Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travels to Saudi Arabia after Iran fired barrages of missiles at Israel. AP
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travels to Saudi Arabia after Iran fired barrages of missiles at Israel. AP

News

MENA

Iran’s Foreign Minister visits Saudi Arabia amid rising regional tension

The visit comes after an Iranian ballistic missile strike on Israel, sparking fears of Israeli retaliation

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

October 09, 2024