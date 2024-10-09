Iran’s Foreign Minister visits Saudi Arabia amid rising regional tension

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/03/iran-president-pezeshkian-meets-saudi-fm-prince-faisal-amid-fears-of-regional-escalation/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia </a>on Wednesday at a time of rising tension in the Middle East, particularly in light of a recent Iranian ballistic missile strike on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> and fears of Israeli retaliation. Mr Araghchi's visit is meant to enhance “our diplomatic efforts, in co-ordination with countries of the region, to stop the Israeli regime's genocide and aggression and to alleviate the pain and suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement. “Carnage and aggression must be stopped,” he said on social media platform X. The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said Mr Araghchi will “discuss important issues in the region that include supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and stopping the aggression against Palestine and Lebanon,” as well as sending urgent humanitarian aid to both countries. He and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will discuss “fraternal relations” and co-operation in “various political, economic, cultural, social and political fields,” Irna added. Iran has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide and war crimes since the Gaza war began. The Islamic Republic described Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack as “a turning point in the history of the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against Israel”. The conflict has since spread to Lebanon and, during a visit to Beirut, Mr Araghchi said Tehran supported efforts for a “simultaneous” ceasefire in Lebanon and the Palestinian territory. Iran's attack on Israel this month involved between 180 and 200 missiles and appeared to have done <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/israel-admits-minimal-damage-to-air-bases-following-irans-ballistic-missile-attack/" target="_blank">little damage</a> to Israeli infrastructure. Israel said several air bases were damaged, but military operations were not affected. It has threatened to retaliate. After the attack, Iranian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/irans-president-indicates-willingness-to-resolve-nuclear-standoff/" target="_blank">Masoud Pezeshkian</a> met Prince Faisal in Doha to discuss regional developments. Saudi Arabia was searching for ways to prevent a major escalation in the Middle East, said sources briefed on diplomatic efforts to defuse tension in the region. Mr Araghchi's visit is part of an effort to strengthen relations between Tehran and Riyadh, following the historic China-brokered agreement in March 2023 when diplomatic ties were restored after a seven-year rift. Both countries have since expressed interest in advancing co-operation on security and economic development, particularly in a region plagued by decades of conflict and instability. “Iran is determined to keep consolidating its relations with its neighbours in pursuit of sustainable security and stability as well as economic co-operation that would benefit all nations of the region,” Mr Baghaei said.