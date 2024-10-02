Israel says damage to airbases by Iran's ballistic missile attack was minimal

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel said on Wednesday that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/iran-attack-israel-what/" target="_blank">Iran's attack</a> with scores of ballistic missiles had caused damage to several airbases but did not affect military operations, Israeli media quoted the army as saying. It said that "some of its airbases were hit in last night’s Iranian missile attack on Israel," said a statement to local media. "The impacts damaged office buildings and other maintenance areas in the bases that do not impact the Israeli Air Force’s functioning." It added that no "aircraft were damaged in the attack," and all of the missile impacts in the airbases are deemed by the military as “ineffective". <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/how-iran-became-embroiled-in-hezbollahs-war-with-israel/" target="_blank">Iran</a>’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/middle-east-israel-attack-iran/" target="_blank">ballistic missile</a> attack on Israel on Tuesday night, which involved between 180 and 200 projectiles, appeared to have done little damage despite the destruction the weapons can cause if they hit targets. Along with an attack on Israel by Iran in April, it is the largest ballistic missile attack in history. The barrage was retaliation for the killing of leadership of Iran's proxy groups, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2024/09/28/hezbollah-leader-hassan-nasrallah-death/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/31/ismail-haniyeh-who-hamas-leader/" target="_blank">Ismail Haniyeh</a>, as well as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/irgc/" target="_blank">IRGC</a>) commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Following the attack, Israel pledged “powerful strikes” across the region in revenge, while Tehran threatened retaliation if Israel responded. This was followed by Iran’s proxies in Iraq saying they would assault US bases there. “This operation was carried out in defence of Iran’s interests and citizens," said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iranian</a> President Masoud Pezeshkian, who started in Doha a two-day trip on Wednesday. Mr Pezeshkian was invited by Emir of Qatar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/11/09/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-qatars-sheikh-tamim-discuss-gaza-crisis-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tamim</a>. The President is expected to participate in a meeting of high-ranking Iranian and Qatari delegations and take part in the 19th assembly of the Asia Co-operation Dialogue, alongside other leaders, Iranian news agency Irna said. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/" target="_blank">Iran's</a> supreme leader Ayatollah Ali said in a meeting on Wednesday with senior scientists that the country was still mourning the death of Nasrallah. "I personally feel really deep sadness because the incident that happened was not a minor incident. The loss of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is not a minor incident and it has truly left us in a painful state of mourning." The rising threats come as Israeli troops entered south Lebanon in what could be a prelude to an invasion and confrontation with Hezbollah on its own soil. Sources told <i>The National</i> that Israeli tanks had advanced into Lebanon on Wednesday. "What can we expect next? The Israelis are likely to respond much more forcefully," political analyst Joseph Daher told <i>The National</i>. "Iran's actions this time are undoubtedly stronger than in April. They warned the US in advance, but the ballistic missiles were faster, more powerful and caused more damage<i>."</i> Speaking by phone with Germany, France and UK officials on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran's attacks on Israel were at an end unless Israel makes another move, in which case Iran's response will be "more severe". On Tuesday night, Iran's UN mission in New York described the attack on Israel as “legal, rational and legitimate”. Hamas also released a statement welcoming the barrage. "There's a clear intention to restore deterrence but also a desire to maintain credibility and prove that the 'resistance' is still active," said Mr Daher. "Iran had been facing increasing criticism, especially in Lebanon, for its inaction. This move also aims to show that Iran, as the leader of its network of influence, must act directly and not just rely on its proxies." On Wednesday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen" target="_blank">Yemen</a>'s Iran-linked <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis" target="_blank">Houthis</a> said they had attacked Israel. "The resistance front doesn’t seem to act in a co-ordinated way," Mr Daher said. "Hezbollah did not participate in Iran's attack and Israeli operations continue in Lebanon. Israel will keep up the pressure on multiple fronts and has a clear green light to weaken" Iran's proxies.