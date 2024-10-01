Buildings damaged by Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on October 1. Reuters
Israel's attacks on Lebanon a sign of its impunity, says former UN aid chief

Martin Griffiths says lack of consequences behind Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Gaza this week

Nada AlTaher
October 01, 2024