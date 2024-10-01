Lebanon Prime Minister Mikati warns of 'most dangerous phase' as Israel starts ground invasion

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2023/10/24/najib-mikati-southern-lebanon-paying-the-price-for-national-defence/" target="_blank">Najib Mikati</a>, said the country is facing “one of the most dangerous phases” in its history as Israel began a ground assault, escalating its weeks-long campaign against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> and increasing the risk of a wider regional conflict. Mr Mikati urged the UN to provide aid for a million people displaced by the Israeli air strikes. “Around a million of our people have been displaced because of the devastating war that Israel is waging on Lebanon,” the National News Agency reported Mr Mikati as saying in a meeting with UN representatives. “We urgently call for more aid to reinforce our ongoing efforts to provide basic support to displaced civilians.” The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> army said on Tuesday that intense fighting with Hezbollah was taking place in southern Lebanon. “For your personal safety we ask you not to move in vehicles from the north area to the southern area of Litani river,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X. Mr Mikati and Imran Riza, the humanitarian co-ordinator for Lebanon, began a $426 million flash appeal to mobilise urgent resources for civilians affected by the escalating conflict in Lebanon. The UN says in just the past two weeks, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives, more than 6,000 have been injured, and an estimated million people have been directly affected or displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese authorities. “These alarming figures only continue to rise, further exacerbating a crisis that has overwhelmed the nation’s already strained resources and infrastructure, particularly impacting vulnerable populations who lack access to essential services and basic necessities,” it said. Israeli troops began “targeted ground raids” shortly before midnight local time on Monday. Lebanese media reported heavy shelling in the villages of Kfar Kila, Odeisseh and Khiyam, just across the border. There were also explosions in the coastal town of Ras Naqoura, and the Israeli army said it carried out “targeted” air strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israel's military said that its ground raids into southern Lebanon will target Hezbollah strongholds along the border that threaten Israel, not a war against the Lebanese people, “These localised ground raids will target Hezbollah strongholds that threaten Israeli towns, kibbutzim and communities along our border,” military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. “Hezbollah turned Lebanese villages next to Israeli villages into military bases ready for an attack on Israel.” The incursions follow days of intense air strikes intended to eliminate Hezbollah’s leadership and degrade its weapons stockpiles. On Friday, Hezbollah's long-standing leader, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2024/09/28/hezbollah-leader-hassan-nasrallah-death/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah</a>, was killed in a strike on Beirut. The Israeli military thinks it has now eliminated all but one of Hezbollah’s top 11 commanders. Hezbollah said that it had targeted Israeli troops across the border in Metula with artillery fire on Tuesday. The Israeli army said three rockets were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel on Tuesday morning. Two rockets launched at the Upper Galilee were shot down by air defence, while the third was launched towards Bar'am and fell in an open area, according to the military. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has offered support to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for “dismantling attack infrastructure” along the border with Lebanon, after Israel launched “targeted ground raids” on Hezbollah. “We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese [Hezbollah] cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel’s northern communities,” Mr Austin said on X after he spoke with Mr Gallant. He warned against “the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel”. In Syria, three people were killed and nine injured in Israeli strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus in the early morning of Tuesday, a military source said. “At 2:05am the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with warplanes and drones from the direction of Golan Heights targeting a number of posts in the city of Damascus,” the source told the official Sana news agency. The source said the Syrian air defences confronted the Israeli rockets and shot down most of them. The attack also caused material damage to private property.