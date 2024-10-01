A Palestinian boy at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, on October 1, 2024. Reuters
Israeli strikes kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza as fighting rages

Strikes come as Israeli ground forces claim to have invaded Lebanon

Amr Mostafa
October 01, 2024