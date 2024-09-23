At least 10 killed as Israel strikes two Gaza schools

Live updates: follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Three Palestinians were killed in an overnight Israeli air strike on a Gaza school, Palestinian media reported on Monday morning.

The strike hit the upper floors of the Khaled bin Al Walid school in Nuseirat refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reported.

The strike followed an earlier attack that killed seven in the Kafr Qasim school in the Beach refugee camp, where displaced Palestinians had sought shelter.

On Saturday, 21 people were killed in a strike on Al Falah school in Gaza city's Al Zeitoun neighbourhood. Thirteen children and a pregnant woman were among the dead, Wafa reported.

Gaza's government media office says Israel has bombed 181 sites where displaced Gazans have sought shelter since the war began in October last year.

Among the more recent attacks, six UN workers were among 18 killed in a strike on a Nuseirat school on September 11.

Last month, more than 100 people were killed in a strike on Gaza city's Al Tabaeen school as people were gathering for morning prayers.

Elsewhere in Gaza, a mother and her four children were killed in a strike on their home in Deir Al Balah on Sunday night, while shelling was reported across Gaza city.

The latest attacks come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be weighing up the creation of a “buffer zone” in northern Gaza, which could displace thousands of people.

The plan, encouraged by army officials and some politicians, would involve Palestinian civilians being ordered to leave northern Gaza, which would then be declared a closed military zone.

An estimated 5,000 Hamas militants who remain there would then be put under siege until they surrender, according to reports.

The idea will be discussed by the cabinet in the coming days, Mr Netanyahu was reported to have told members of the parliament's foreign affairs and defence committee.

The blueprint “makes sense” and “is one of the plans being considered, but there are others as well”, Israeli public broadcaster Kan quoted Mr Netanyahu as saying.

Israel has issued about 60 eviction orders in Gaza since the start of the war, according to an investigation by The National.

Some Palestinians have been forced to move as many as 20 times.

