Deadly strikes on Gaza continue as dozens killed overnight

At least 34 Palestinians were killed in overnight strikes across Gaza, Palestinian media reported, just hours after fatal attacks on a UN-run school and the designated safe zone of Al Mawasi.

Five people were killed in a strike on a home east of Nuseirat refugee camp on Tuesday night, according to the official Wafa news agency, while a young girl was shot dead in a school playground east of the camp.

Wednesday morning strikes on the camp killed at least 10 people, including seven in an attack near the camp’s Sunna mosque. Two others were killed, and 15 wounded, in assaults on the camp's northern Abdullah Azzam mosque.

At least one other person was killed and several wounded in a strike on a home sheltering displaced Palestinians near Al Ihsan mosque, Wafa added.

In the central town of Al Zawayda, seven people were killed and others wounded in a strike on the Diab family home.

An Israeli strike on Tel Al Sultan, west of Rafah, killed five others.

One person was also killed in a drone strike at the entrance to Beit Hanoun in the north.

The strikes come as Palestinians mark the deadliest weeks in the war so far as Israel scales back its ground offensives – which have devastated large swathes of the enclave – and intensifies aerial and artillery attacks.

On Tuesday afternoon, at least 40 people were killed in separate strikes on the central Nuseirat camp and Al Mawasi, near the southern city of Khan Younis, just minutes after footage emerged of children killed in a drone strike on Beit Lahia.

Those strikes hit a UN Relief and Works Agency school and an area classed as a safe zone by the Israeli army, both sheltering thousands of displaced people.

At least 60 people were killed overnight on Monday and into Tuesday, according to Gaza authorities.

Both areas have been repeatedly struck by the military, which has increased attacks on schools in recent weeks.

The Tuesday attack was at least the sixth attack on a school sheltering IDPs in less than two weeks.

The UN, world leaders, and humanitarian organisations have consistently warned there is no safe place for civilians to turn in Gaza.

Israel's closure of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt has also left the enclave's 2.3 million population with no escape.

Its seizure of Gaza's crossings has choked aid deliveries into the enclave, worsening widespread food shortages months after UN agencies warned of impending famine.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed aid deliveries to Gaza with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, urging Israel to increase aid flow into the war-torn territory.

Mr Austin said Israel must increase the flow of humanitarian aid “through all land crossings,” in addition to supporting deliveries to Ashdod port for onward distribution in Gaza.

It came as Washington prepares to shut down the short-lived pier built for humanitarian aid deliveries off the Gaza coast.

The $230 million project lasted less than three weeks amid poor weather, damaged equipment, and concerns heavy fighting would hamper aid distribution efforts.

It was also heavily criticised amid claims it was used by Israeli forces to stage a hostage rescue operation which killed at least 274 Palestinians in Nuseirat.