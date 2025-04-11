Hodeidah has been a flashpoint since the the Houthis seized control of the port in 2021. AP
Hodeidah has been a flashpoint since the the Houthis seized control of the port in 2021. AP

News

MENA

Yemen government plan to retake Hodeidah faces challenges amid doubts over US support

Operation to take control of key port would lay 'groundwork' for push on capital Sanaa, experts say

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

April 11, 2025