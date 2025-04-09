Marco Rubio and Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan discuss Houthis and Gaza

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Washington on Wednesday. The two men discussed a host of issues including the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the US State Department said.

The Iran-backed rebel group, which controls much of Yemen, has been the target of a US bombing campaign that has continued almost unabated since mid-March, with Washington aiming to deter Houthi aggression against international shipping in the pivotal waterway.

Prince Faisal and Mr Rubio also discussed the Israel-Gaza war.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed diplomatic efforts in Gaza to release hostages and work towards a durable ceasefire in Gaza, in which Hamas is completely disarmed and disempowered," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Mr Rubio expressed his thanks to Prince Faisal for Saudi Arabia's role in pushing for peace in Ukraine. Riyadh has continued to play a key role in Washington's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, hosting several rounds of talks between US officials and representatives from Moscow and Kyiv.

"They exchanged views on these issues and efforts being made to achieve international peace and security," the Saudi Press Agency said.

Prince Faisal and Mr Rubio also discussed recent developments in Sudan, where the Sudanese Armed Forces had retaken most of the capital city Khartoum.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also agreed that the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces must return to peace talks, protect civilians, open humanitarian corridors and return to civilian governance," Ms Bruce said.

The meeting was also attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US, and other officials, Spa reported.

