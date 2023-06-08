Saudi Arabia's ties to China will probably grow, Prince Faisal bin Farhan says

China's relationship with Saudi Arabia and other regional countries will probably continue to grow, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday.

“China is an important partner for the kingdom and most countries in the region,” Prince Faisal said at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a two-day visit to the country.

“That partnership has given us and China significant benefits and that co-operation is likely to grow just because of China's economic impact on the region.”

Prince Faisal added that Riyadh values its relationship with both China and the US, and said ties to Washington remain “robust and strong”, especially in areas such as defence co-operation.

China is Saudi Arabia’s biggest trading partner and recently played a pivotal role in helping the kingdom and Iran repair their fractured relationship. During these negotiations, the US looked on from afar.

The Saudi Foreign Minister said he did not ascribe to any “zero-sum game” when it came to international relations.

Expand Autoplay Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, second right, during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, fourth left, at the ministerial meeting for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AFP

“I think we are all capable of having multiple partnerships and multiple engagements, and the US does the same in many instances,” Prince Faisal said.

Mr Blinken said the US is “not asking anyone to choose between the United States and China”.

“We're simply trying to demonstrate the benefits of our partnership and the affirmative agenda that we bring,” he said.