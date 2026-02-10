UAE weather: Red alert issued as fog and crashes bring chaos to morning commute

Heavy fog across vast parts of the country led to a red alert being issued on Tuesday morning.

Commuters found themselves delayed on their way to work with visibility reduced to less than a few metres in some areas between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Congestion was compounded by a multi-vehicle collision, including a school bus, on exit 32 to Yas Island in the capital around 7am.

The National Centre of Meteorology, which issued the notice, said the alert would remain in place until at least 9.30am on Tuesday.

The forecast for the week ahead suggests foggy conditions will continue on Wednesday in coastal areas and islands.

Windy.com predicts heavy fog in the Ghantoot area between Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Wednesday from about 5am to 8am.