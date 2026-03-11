UN Security Council to vote on rival resolutions over Iran attacks on Gulf

The UN Security Council will vote on Wednesday on rival draft resolutions on Iran’s attacks on Gulf states, pitting a Bahrain-led text condemning the strikes against a Russian proposal calling for civilian protection in the region.

The draft resolutions address the escalating crisis in the Middle East, which was triggered by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28. Tehran’s retaliation has engulfed many countries across the region.

The Bahraini draft, which has nearly 90 advocates, was submitted on behalf of Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) states, and it condemns in the strongest terms missile and drone attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan.

It states that such actions constitute a breach of international law and pose “a serious threat to international peace and security”, while expressing solidarity with the affected countries and their populations.

The proposed resolution, seen by The National, reiterates support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of targeted nations and demands the immediate cessation of all attacks by Iran.

The text also reaffirms the right of merchant and commercial ships to navigate international waters and condemns “any actions or threats by the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, or threatening maritime security in the Bab Al Mandeb”.

It warns that any attempt to impede lawful transit passage or freedom of navigation in these international waterways constitutes a serious threat to international peace.

United Arab Emirates ambassador to the UN, Mohamad Abushahab, told reporters that his country expects the Security Council to act decisively when it considers the draft resolution later on Wednesday.

“Today, we expect the Security Council to act decisively when it considers the resolution before it and to address this critical threat to international peace and security,” he said.

He also warned that attacks would not alter the country’s approach to tolerance and coexistence.

“Let me end with a message to our enemies: no force of hate or extremism will ever change the UAE model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence or our positive vision for the future,” he said. “Try as they might, however many missiles they fire, they will not succeed. We will robustly defend the present while continuing to define the future.”

Iran’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani has lambasted on Tuesday Security Council members supporting the draft, accusing them of seeking “to reward the aggressors and punish the victim through a biased and politically motivated resolution”.

“Such action, if adopted, would severely damage and undermine the credibility and legitimacy of the council," he said. "If adopted, it will be a stain on the credibility and reputation of the Security Council.”

Russia's half-page draft does not name any country but mourns the “tragic loss of life throughout the continuing hostilities” in the Middle East, and urges all parties to immediately stop their military activities and refrain from further escalation in the region and beyond.

It condemns all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and calls for their protection in line with international humanitarian law.

The draft resolution further encourages all parties to “return to negotiations without any further delay” and to make full use of political and diplomatic means to address the crisis. Russia is expected to abstain on Bahrain's text.