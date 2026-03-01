Overwhelming fear and cries of relief in Iran after killing of Khamenei

Follow live updates here

Iranians were in a state of joy, mourning or trepidation about what comes next, after the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and as US and Israeli strikes continued to pound their country.

“People's feelings are contradictory,” a resident of Tehran told The National. “Some are happy with Khamenei's death. Some are happy with attacks that may lead to regime change.”

A nation of more than 90 million people, Iranians are contending with fear and anger over foreign military strikes on their country, and anxiety over what comes next. In some cases, there is joy at the death of a man whose rule isolated them from the world, was held responsible for the economic crash and who oversaw many Iranians imprisoned and killed by government security forces.

People gather to celebrate after reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, in the streets of Karaj, Iran. Reuters Info

“I myself am among those who oppose a military attack but at the same time welcome regime change,” the man said on condition of anonymity. “But some people like me are worried about the [potential] side effects of regime change, such as civil war.”

The killing of Mr Khamenei, Iran’s second supreme leader since a revolution in 1979, is among the biggest blows to the Islamic Republic in its 47-year history. His death does not immediately equal regime change, as the country’s system of governance has protocol in place for his replacement.

Explosions in Tehran, Iran's capital city. Getty Images Info

At the same time, the killing of other senior officials since Israel and the US began strikes, including Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Mr Khamenei, minister of defence, Amir Nazerzadeh, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) head commander, Mohammad Pakpour, means the system is at one of its most fragile points in history. Four of Mr Khamenei's close relatives, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, were also killed, state media confirmed.

“The Iranian regime now faces a combination of leadership decapitation, intelligence penetration and military degradation,” Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group think tank, wrote on X. “Khamenei's death puts the exclamation point on nearly four decades of rule that have ended on an extended losing streak: his priority and that of the system was to maintain stability and cohesion at the time of transition.”

Mehr news agency on Sunday confirmed Ayatollah Alireza Aarafi had been elected as the third member of a Provisional Leadership Council (PLC), which will lead Iran until the Assembly of Experts, an influential body of jurists and clerics, appoints a permanent successor to Mr Khamenei. Alongside Mr Aarafi on the PLC are President Masoud Pezeshkian and head of the judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

Despite widespread internet cuts in Iran, some verified videos showed people taking to the streets in cities across the country last night to celebrate Mr Khamenei’s death, as US president Donald Trump confirmed the killing.

“I’m dreaming, hello new world”, a man shouted as people whooped and cheered during a gathering in Galehdar in Fars province, southern Iran. Other videos showed people launching fireworks and shouting in joy from balconies and windows of Tehran.

Families of people killed during Mr Khamenei’s reign posted messages online expressing joy at his death. “We wish you were here,” Saeed Akfari, a relative of Navid Akfari, a wrestler who was executed by Iranian authorities in 2020, wrote on X. “Congratulations to the noble people of Iran.”

After earlier denials, Iranian state media, Mr Pezeshkian and the IRGC confirmed Mr Khamenei’s death in the early hours of Sunday.

Women weep as thousands gather in Enghelab Square, Tehran for a pro-government rally after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed. Getty Images Info

The government announced 40 days of mourning and a week-long holiday to mark his death.

State media showed thousands gathering to mourn Mr Khamenei in Tehran’s Enghelab Square, carrying Iranian flags and some of them weeping.

The throng of mourners in Enghelab Square. Getty Images Info

At the same time, air strikes on the Iranian capital continued on Sunday, prompting many who may otherwise have taken to the streets to mourn or celebrate Mr Khamenei’s demise to stay at home.

“Throughout the day at least, the streets are empty, most of the people who are out are those who have work,” the resident of Tehran said. There was congestion at the exits to the city as some people tried to leave amid the bombing, “but some people still haven’t decided whether to stay or leave”, he added.

The National was sent an image taken from a city roof showing huge clouds of grey dust rising from above the rooftops after an apparent air strike.

Another resident of Tehran told The National there were numerous waves of “very heavy” explosions about midday local time. “The second wave was with fighter jets flying at a low altitude, the sound of the jets was very clear,” they said. One location was hit twice. The witness added he had counted smoke rising at seven different sites. Live feed video and images from Tehran confirmed the reports.