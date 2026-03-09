Missile threat alert issued as loud bangs heard in Abu Dhabi

A safety alert warning of incoming missile threats was sent to mobile phones on Monday morning, moments before a series of loud bangs were heard across Abu Dhabi

Members of the public were urged to take shelter in a safe location in the message issued shortly before 7.15am, as the UAE continues to deal with air strikes from Iran.

The Ministry of Defence said UAE air defence systems were "currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran".

"MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the results of the air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones," the ministry said in a notice on social media.

"The public are requested to adhere to the safety and security instructions issued."

The UAE on Sunday declared it was in a "state of defence" in response to "brutal and unprovoked Iranian aggression" which has included the launch of more than 1,400 ballistic missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and civilian sites.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said the continued Iranian attacks - which have resulted in the deaths of 4 people and more than 100 injuries - were a "direct threat" to the nation's security and stability and a breach of international law.

The UAE stresses that it does not seek to be drawn into conflicts or escalation, the ministry said.