Three safety alerts issued on Sunday morning as UAE faces further Iran strikes

Residents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were urged to take shelter on Sunday morning as the UAE faced a new wave of Iranian strikes.

Three mobile phone alerts warning of incoming missile threats sounded in Abu Dhabi between 8.30am and 10.55 am.

Residents in Dubai also received the third warning notice, calling on them to take shelter.

Authorities described the threats on Sunday as potential inbound missiles.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority called on the public to “remain in a safe location” while the country's air defence systems dealt with the threat.

As of Saturday, a total of 221 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 205 have been destroyed, while 14 fell into the sea and two missiles landed within the territory of the UAE.

A total of 1,305 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 1,229 were intercepted, while 76 drones fell within the territory of the UAE. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed, said the ministry.

Late on Saturday authorities in Dubai said debris from an aerial interception fell on a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, killing an Asian driver.

The motorist's death raised the toll from Iran's missile and drone attacks on the UAE to four.

Dubai's Media Office said debris from another interception damaged the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, with no injuries reported.