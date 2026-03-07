Adnoc says operations continue despite regional developments

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Saturday that its “operations continue despite current regional developments.

The company said in a statement it had “activated its well-established protocols and is working closely with the relevant authorities to protect its people, assets, and operations”

The statement said: “Business units are assessing the situation on a product-by-product and transaction-by-transaction basis, considering the ongoing disruption that is affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Adnoc continues to use export capacity that bypasses the Strait and its international storage facilities, ensuring supply continuity to global markets."

It said Adnoc’s sales and trading teams were proactively engaging with affected customers where shipment schedules may be impacted, and that it “values its relationship with its commercial partners and will continue to communicate the latest information directly with them.”

The statement continued: “Adnoc is carefully managing offshore production levels to address storage requirements, while maintaining the safety of its people, assets, and facilities. This approach preserves operational flexibility and will enable the company to resume normal operations without prolonged delay.”

It said Adnoc’s onshore operations continue.