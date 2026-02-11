Adnoc L&S 2025 profit jumps 11% on revenue boost

Adnoc Logistics and Services reported an 11 per cent annual increase in its 2025 net profit as revenue grew on the back of a strong business performance and continued expansion worldwide.

Net profit for the year climbed to $838.6 million, the company said in a filing on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue jumped more than 41 per on an annual basis to about $5 billion, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 32 per cent to $1.5 billion.

The company said the growth in revenue was driven by favourable market demand, strong operational execution and the continued expansion across its core segments.

“2025 was a pivotal year for Adnoc L&S. We further enhanced our customer centricity, achieved record financial results and created significant value for our shareholders,” said Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S.

Growth across segments

The company grew across all segments, diversified into new areas and accelerated its international expansion, and with the acquisition of Navig8, “we elevated Adnoc L&S from a regional powerhouse to global sector leadership”, he added.

Net profit in the fourth quarter of the year increased 29 per cent year on year to $232 million, on the back of a 35 per cent jump in the company's revenue to $1.18 billion.

Quarterly Ebitda grew 39 per cent annually to $391 million, reflecting improved performance in the company’s shipping business, the company said.

Shareholder value has also risen with its stock price benefiting from positive results, Adnoc L&S said. Inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in November 2025, which attracted more than $240 million in passive inflows, also lifted its stock.

In August last year, the Adnoc Group also launched $317 million secondary placement, which lifted its free float to 22 per cent.

The secondary offer by the parent company helped in increasing liquidity in Adnoc L&S stocks and improving access of global institutional investors. This lifted its average daily traded value to $19.7 million during the fourth quarter of last year.

Adnoc L&S delivers energy products to more than 100 customers in about 50 countries through its logistics, shipping and marine services businesses.

It has more than 20 vessels under construction, with deliveries scheduled through to 2028. This expansion is projected to generate more than $10 billion in long-term revenue for the company, which also has more than $26 billion in long-term contracted revenue.

In December 2025, Adnoc L&S took delivery of its fourth new liquefied natural gas carrier, continuing to boost its fleet to cater to growing market demand.

AI adoption

Smart integration of AI and big data has become a key driver of Adoc L&S’s operational performance and safety improvements, as its core business processes continue to digitalise, the company said on Wednesday.

Its AI-enabled Smart Port Solution has reduced vessel turnaround time by up to 90 per cent and cut service sourcing time from three hours to just 45 seconds, Adnoc L&S said.

Improvements in the company's integrated logistics management system and upgrades to the integrated logistics services platform have expanded its cargo capacity by up to 40 per cent, it added.

Outlook

Adnoc L&S remains bullish on growth prospects this year and expects low to mid‑single‑digit growth in the group’s 2026 net income.

The company’s dividend for the 2025 financial year is set to increase by 20 per cent annually to $325 million, paid on a quarterly basis and set to increase by 5 per cent on a yearly basis from 2026 until 2030, subject to approvals, it said.