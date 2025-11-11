Adnoc L&S's Venus 1 jack-up barge. The company's revenue rose nearly 39 per cent in the first nine months of the year. Photo: Adnoc L&S
Adnoc L&S Q3 net profit up 17% on strong revenue growth

Company is continuing to expand in energy-related maritime logistics

Shweta Jain
November 11, 2025

Adnoc Logistics and Services (Adnoc L&S) has reported a 17 per cent annual rise in its third-quarter net profit as revenue grew on the back of a strong performance across its business units.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the three months to the end of September climbed to $205.4 million, the company said in a filing on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the period jumped 36 per cent year on year to $1.26 billion, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 38 per cent to $379 million.

“We are expanding capacity, capturing value-accretive opportunities and reinforcing Adnoc L&S’s position as a global leader in energy maritime logistics,” said Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S.

Adnoc L&S's net profit during the January to September period also rose 6.7 per cent annually to nearly $615 million. Revenue grew nearly 39 per cent year on year during the nine-month period to $3.7 billion, while Ebitda rose by 30 per cent to $1.12 million.

“This is our strongest nine-month performance since listing,” Mr Al Masabi said. “Our performance is driven by the strength of our strategy and the disciplined execution.”

