Adnoc L&S signs $300 million deal to set up chemicals port in Ruwais

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's logistics and services unit Adnoc Logistics and Services has signed a $300 million deal with Ta’ziz to set up a chemicals port in Ruwais industrial hub to help the company export chemicals and their derivatives to global markets.

As part of the 50-year deal, Adnoc L&S will build, own and operate the port, which is projected to generate more than $1.3 billion in revenue for the company over the next 27 years, it said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

The new port is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“This strategic agreement for first-of-its-kind dedicated chemicals port will provide Adnoc L&S long-term, predictable revenue, while supporting Ta’ziz’s growing chemicals ecosystem,” Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S, said.

“The project demonstrates our ability to expand into high-growth sectors and deliver sustainable value for shareholders, while advancing the UAE’s industrial growth.”

Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S, left, and Mashal Al Kindi, chief executive of Ta’ziz, sign the deal. Photo: Adnoc L&S

Adnoc L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in about 50 countries through its three business units, including integrated logistics, shipping and marine services.

Its subsidiaries include Zakher Marine International Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based owner and operator of offshore support vessels and Navig8, a global ship owner and commercial pools operator also offering bunkering and ship management solutions.

The company made its debut on the Abu Dhabi bourse in June 2023 after parent company Adnoc raised about Dh2.83 billion from the sale of a 19 per cent stake in the subsidiary.

For the first half of 2025, Adnoc L&S reported about 2 per cent growth in its net profit attributable to equity holders of the company to $409.3 million as revenue grew 40 per cent to $2.4 billion.

On Wednesday, Adnoc L&S announced its 2025-2030 dividend target of Dh8.1 billion ($2.2 billion) − a 52 per cent increase in annual dividends − by 2030.

This forms part of Dh158 billion, the parent company plans to distribute in dividends across its six publicly listed companies by the end of this decade.

“With Ta’ziz strategically located close to fast-growth markets in Asia and Africa, this dedicated chemicals port will enable us to export our products efficiently and at scale, supporting the UAE’s ambition to establish a world-scale chemicals industry,” Mashal Al Kindi, chief executive of Ta’ziz, said.

Adnoc listed companies target record Dh158 billion in dividends by 2030 01:09

Set up in 2020, Ta’ziz is a joint venture between Adnoc and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ. It is developing the UAE’s first integrated chemicals ecosystem, which will be producing 4.7 million tonnes per annum of chemicals, including methanol, low-carbon ammonia, caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and other products by the end of 2028.

Earlier this year, it awarded a contract worth $1.7 billion to Samsung E&A for the construction of one of the world’s largest methanol plants in Al Ruwais Industrial City.

The 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) plant will be the first methanol production facility in the UAE and will advance the Emirates' economic diversification by unlocking new domestic chemical value chains, it said at the time.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

The specs Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder Transmission: 10-speed auto Power: 300hp Torque: 420Nm Price: Dh189,900 On sale: now

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Signs%20of%20%20%20%20%20%20%20heat%20stroke %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20loss%20of%20sodium%20chloride%20in%20our%20sweat%20can%20lead%20to%20confusion%20and%20an%20altered%20mental%20status%20and%20slurred%20speech%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBody%20temperature%20above%2039%C2%B0C%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHot%2C%20dry%20and%20red%20or%20damp%20skin%20can%20indicate%20heatstroke%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EA%20faster%20pulse%20than%20usual%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDizziness%2C%20nausea%20and%20headaches%20are%20also%20signs%20of%20overheating%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIn%20extreme%20cases%2C%20victims%20can%20lose%20consciousness%20and%20require%20immediate%20medical%20attention%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A