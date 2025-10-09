Adnoc L&S signs $300 million deal to set up chemicals port in Ruwais

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's logistics and services unit Adnoc Logistics and Services has signed a $300 million deal with Ta’ziz to set up a chemicals port in Ruwais industrial hub to help the company export chemicals and their derivatives to global markets.
As part of the 50-year deal, Adnoc L&S will build, own and operate the port, which is projected to generate more than $1.3 billion in revenue for the company over the next 27 years, it said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.
The new port is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.
“This strategic agreement for first-of-its-kind dedicated chemicals port will provide Adnoc L&S long-term, predictable revenue, while supporting Ta’ziz’s growing chemicals ecosystem,” Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S, said.
“The project demonstrates our ability to expand into high-growth sectors and deliver sustainable value for shareholders, while advancing the UAE’s industrial growth.”
Adnoc L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in about 50 countries through its three business units, including integrated logistics, shipping and marine services.
Its subsidiaries include Zakher Marine International Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based owner and operator of offshore support vessels and Navig8, a global ship owner and commercial pools operator also offering bunkering and ship management solutions.
The company made its debut on the Abu Dhabi bourse in June 2023 after parent company Adnoc raised about Dh2.83 billion from the sale of a 19 per cent stake in the subsidiary.
For the first half of 2025, Adnoc L&S reported about 2 per cent growth in its net profit attributable to equity holders of the company to $409.3 million as revenue grew 40 per cent to $2.4 billion.
On Wednesday, Adnoc L&S announced its 2025-2030 dividend target of Dh8.1 billion ($2.2 billion) − a 52 per cent increase in annual dividends − by 2030.
This forms part of Dh158 billion, the parent company plans to distribute in dividends across its six publicly listed companies by the end of this decade.
“With Ta’ziz strategically located close to fast-growth markets in Asia and Africa, this dedicated chemicals port will enable us to export our products efficiently and at scale, supporting the UAE’s ambition to establish a world-scale chemicals industry,” Mashal Al Kindi, chief executive of Ta’ziz, said.
Set up in 2020, Ta’ziz is a joint venture between Adnoc and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ. It is developing the UAE’s first integrated chemicals ecosystem, which will be producing 4.7 million tonnes per annum of chemicals, including methanol, low-carbon ammonia, caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and other products by the end of 2028.
Earlier this year, it awarded a contract worth $1.7 billion to Samsung E&A for the construction of one of the world’s largest methanol plants in Al Ruwais Industrial City.
The 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) plant will be the first methanol production facility in the UAE and will advance the Emirates' economic diversification by unlocking new domestic chemical value chains, it said at the time.
EA Sports FC 26
Publisher: EA Sports
Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S
Rating: 3/5
More from Neighbourhood Watch
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Who was Alfred Nobel?
The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel.
- In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".
- Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.
- Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.
Election pledges on migration
CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections"
SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"
Our legal consultant
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction
Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone.
Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities.
Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed.
Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available.
Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.
What are the guidelines?
Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family.
Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing.
Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible.
Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions.
Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation.
Source: American Paediatric Association
Company profile
Company name: Suraasa
Started: 2018
Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker
Based: India, UAE and the UK
Industry: EdTech
Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding
Expo details
Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia
The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.
It is expected to attract 25 million visits
Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos.
More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020
The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area
It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South
The specs
Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Power: 300hp
Torque: 420Nm
Price: Dh189,900
On sale: now
The specs
AT4 Ultimate, as tested
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Power: 420hp
Torque: 623Nm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)
On sale: Now
Signs%20of%20%20%20%20%20%20%20heat%20stroke
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20loss%20of%20sodium%20chloride%20in%20our%20sweat%20can%20lead%20to%20confusion%20and%20an%20altered%20mental%20status%20and%20slurred%20speech%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBody%20temperature%20above%2039%C2%B0C%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHot%2C%20dry%20and%20red%20or%20damp%20skin%20can%20indicate%20heatstroke%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EA%20faster%20pulse%20than%20usual%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDizziness%2C%20nausea%20and%20headaches%20are%20also%20signs%20of%20overheating%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIn%20extreme%20cases%2C%20victims%20can%20lose%20consciousness%20and%20require%20immediate%20medical%20attention%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do
Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer.
“First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.”
Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective.
Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment.
“You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.”
For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent.
“However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”