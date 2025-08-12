Adnoc L&S reports 10% rise in second-quarter profit on higher revenue

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's logistics and services subsidiary Adnoc Logistics and Services (Adoc L&S) reported a 10 per cent annual rise in its second-quarter net profit as revenue grew during the period on the back of the strong performance of its business units.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the three months to the end of June climbed to about $229 million, the company said in a filing on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the period rose about 40 per cent year on year to $1.25 billion.

The growth “reflects Adnoc L&S’s continued outperformance of market expectations, driven by robust cash flows, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence”, Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S, said.

Adnoc L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in about 50 countries through its three business units, including integrated logistics, shipping and marine services.

Its subsidiaries include Zakher Marine International Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based owner and operator of offshore support vessels and Navig8, a global ship owner and commercial pools operator also offering bunkering and ship management solutions.

The company made its debut on the Abu Dhabi bourse in June 2023 after parent company Adnoc raised about Dh2.83 billion from the sale of a 19 per cent stake in the subsidiary.

For the first half of 2025, Adnoc L&S reported about 2 per cent growth in its net profit attributable to equity holders of the company to $409.3 million as revenue grew 40 per cent to $2.4 billion.

Integrated logistics revenue during the six-month period, rose 22 per cent on an annual basis to $1.29 billion, while shipping revenue surged 89 per cent to $981 million. Services revenue climbed 4 per cent to $165 million.

The company upgraded its full-year earnings guidance amid the strong performance of its business units.

Annual group revenue are expected to be in the range of “high 20 per cents” from previous forecast of “mid to high 20 per cents”, the company added.

It also raised its net profit guidance for the year to “low to mid double digit year-on-year growth” from “low double digit annual growth” projected previously. It also increased its group Ebitda guidance for the year.

Adnoc L&S said it remains confident in its medium-term outlook (2026–2029), supported by long-term growth prospects, strategic expansion, and resilient income streams. Its growth investments remain on track, with capital expenditure guidance unchanged.

The company also retains the “financial capacity to fund an additional $3 billion beyond announced projects within 2.5x net debt”, it said.

Adnoc L&S is also focusing on fleet expansion amid plans to boost growth. The company is set to receive its first Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) and the third of six LNG carriers in third quarter of 2025 after the delivery of its second LNG carrier in the second quarter.

“Together with additional newbuild orders, these vessels are projected to significantly strengthen the company’s future earnings base, with over $26 billion of future income already contracted,” it said.

In the second quarter, the company also signed a 15-year, $531 million agreement with Abu Dhabi chemicals maker Borouge to help the company boost petrochemical exports and support UAE's industrialisation strategy.

As part of the partnership, Adnoc L&S will manage the transportation of up to 70 per cent of Borouge’s annual production, to Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali in Dubai, the two companies said previously. A minimum of two vessels will be dedicated for the operations, they said.

Dividend payout for 2025 is projected to be $287 million, subject to approvals, the company said on Tuesday.

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

Defined benefit and defined contribution schemes explained Defined Benefit Plan (DB) A defined benefit plan is where the benefit is defined by a formula, typically length of service to and salary at date of leaving. Defined Contribution Plan (DC) A defined contribution plan is where the benefit depends on the amount of money put into the plan for an employee, and how much investment return is earned on those contributions.

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.

Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.

Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.

Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.

Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.

Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster