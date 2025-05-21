Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, during the signing of the agreements at the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Adnoc
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, during the signing of the agreements at the Make it in the Emirates summit iShow more

Business

Energy

Adnoc signs $1.64bn deals with 12 companies to manufacture key industrial equipment in the UAE

The initiative aims to shield the Emirates from global supply chain risks

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 21, 2025