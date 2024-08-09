The ICV programme aims to boost the growth of domestic industries by redirecting half of government spending on procurements and tender contracts into the national economy by 2031. AP
UAE's In-Country Value programme redirects $13bn to national economy in first half of 2024
The initiative expands its scope to include 31 federal and local government bodies as well as several national companies