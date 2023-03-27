Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Pure Health join UAE's In-Country Value programme

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), the UAE’s largest healthcare group Pure Health and its subsidiary Rafed, have joined the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, which seeks to support local industrial growth.

The initial agreement, which was signed in the presence of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, is in line with the ministry’s objectives to support the UAE’s industrial sector and national economy. It aims to expand the implementation of the national ICV programme to include all sectors at federal and local levels.

The enrolment of new entities in the programme incentivises ICV-certified companies, as it increases the demand for local products and services and redirects higher portions of public and private spending to the national economy, MoIAT said in a statement.

Quote We use a specific methodology to empower the industrial sector, support national industries, stimulate investments and enhance the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP Omar Al Suwaidi, MoIAT’s undersecretary

The ICV programme, part of the UAE's Projects of the 50 that was launched in September 2021, aims to boost the growth of domestic industries by redirecting half of government spending on procurements and tender contracts into the national economy by 2031.

Last year, it redirected more than Dh53 billion ($14.43 billion) of spending into the national economy, an annual increase of 25 per cent.

The programme aims to empower the industrial sector, improve its performance and ensure its sustainability by increasing the ICV of national industries and services, and redirecting public and private spending into the national economy, said MoIAT’s undersecretary Omar Al Suwaidi.

“We use a specific methodology to empower the industrial sector, support national industries, stimulate investments and enhance the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP [gross domestic product],” Mr Al Suwaidi said.

“In doing so, we contribute to the objectives of the UAE to become a global industrial hub that attracts capital and invests in the industries of the future."

The programme also supports the goals of the Make it in the Emirates campaign, which was launched by the MoIAT to attract investment and promote sustainable industrial development in the UAE.

The campaign boosts the adoption of advanced technology in the industrial sector through the Industry 4.0 programme, which was launched to enhance the contribution of the industrial sector to the national economy.

“DoH will support the UAE’s investments in a value-added economy and a sustainable healthcare sector, while ensuring the creation of new job opportunities for local talents, thus benefiting the members of our community in Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” said Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, DoH undersecretary.

“We remain focused on co-operating with local and international partners, elevating our research capabilities and empowering our workforce.”

In January last year, Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ signed a deal to merge its healthcare subsidiaries, including Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, better known as Seha, and the National Health Insurance Company (Daman) with Alpha Dhabi’s Pure Health to create the UAE’s largest healthcare provider.

ADQ also merged its healthcare entities Rafed and Union71 with Pure Health in 2021.

“Pure Health is committed to not only elevating the healthcare landscape in the country but also supporting the growth of the UAE’s industrial sector, developing local capabilities and boosting the In-Country Value to ensure a sustainable future to achieve the future industrial vision,” said Farhan Malik, managing director and chief executive of Pure Health.

Pure Health has also committed to spend Dh10 billion over the next 10 years on procuring products in the UAE and supporting the country's economy.

In September, it announced a minority equity investment of $500 million in US-based Ardent Health Services, as it seeks to expand its operations in the US market.