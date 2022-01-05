Alpha Dhabi signs deal with ADQ to create UAE’s largest healthcare provider

Abu Dhabi-based Alpha Dhabi Holding has entered into an agreement with state holding company ADQ to create the largest healthcare provider in the UAE through its subsidiary Pure Health Medical Supplies.

As part of the deal, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and National Health Insurance Company, better known as Daman, will merge into Pure Health, Alpha Dhabi said in a statement on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

“This unique ecosystem, with a keen focus on combining technology with healthcare, creates a scalable platform for international growth, driving recognition and value for the nation and our investors,” said Mohamed Al Rumaithi, chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding.

“Going forward, Pure Health will actively seek expansion opportunities globally to further diversify its portfolio and leverage its success in the UAE.”

Demand for healthcare services has grown amid the coronavirus pandemic and companies are aiming to tap into this demand by ramping up their investments in medical services such as diagnostics, testing and other support services.

Tamouh Healthcare, Yas Clinic Group and Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre will also become part of Pure Health as it seeks to expand, the two companies said on Wednesday.

ADQ will become the largest shareholder in Pure Health following the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals. Other shareholders in the entity include Alpha Dhabi, International Holding Company, AH Capital and Ataa Financial Investments.

Set up in 2018, ADQ has a portfolio of companies in strategic sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy, including tourism and hospitality, aviation, transport, logistics, industrial, property, media, health care, agriculture and food and financial services.

ADQ’s portfolio of companies includes the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Ports, Etihad Rail, healthcare provider Seha, insurer Daman, Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company and media companies Abu Dhabi Media and twofour54.

“Pure Health will be instrumental in transforming the provision of healthcare as we consolidate several companies into the platform,” said Mohamed alsuwaidi, chief executive of ADQ. “Combining the strength of clinical powerhouses and the UAE’s leading health insurer will develop a scalable healthcare platform for growth.”

Alpha Dhabi, which has a market value of Dh263.8 billion ($71.83bn) as of Wednesday and was previously known as Trojan Holding, has grown into a regional conglomerate with interests in construction, health care, hospitality and industry after completing a series of acquisitions in 2021.

Earlier this week, it acquired a 25.24 per cent stake in Al Qudra Holding and increased its stake in Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer Aldar Properties after it bought an additional 17 per cent in the company. The deal brings Alpha Dhabi's overall stake in Aldar to 29.8 per cent.

Last year, ADQ, merged its healthcare entities Rafed and Union71 with Pure Health to create a major healthcare support services provider.

Other major deals in the healthcare sector in 2021 include International Holding Company's agreement to buy a 40 per cent stake in Response Plus Medical Services (RPM), a unit of VPS Healthcare.

Abu Dhabi-based investment group Yas Holding also acquired a majority stake in Geltec Healthcare's Dubai-based business for an undisclosed sum.

Dubai-listed investment company Amanat Holdings acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre for $232 million in one of the region's biggest healthcare deals in March.