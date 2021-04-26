Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 40% stake in healthcare company RPM

Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company's (IHC) subsidiary acquired a 40 per cent stake in Response Plus Medical Services (RPM) for an undisclosed sum.
RPM, which is a unit of VPS Healthcare, specialises in providing on-site healthcare services in remote work locations and medical emergency transfers.
The deal will allow IHC to expand its "reach, scale and expertise", the company said in a statement on Monday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.
“With our own primary and secondary care companies and clinics, we will be able to create considerable synergy and support a significant push into the GCC and Africa in the next five years where this type of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency transfers is needed,” Syed Shueb, chief executive and managing director of IHC, said.
Demand for healthcare services has grown amid the coronavirus pandemic and companies are aiming to tap into this demand by ramping up their investments in medical services such as diagnostics, testing and other support services.
IHC, which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi's PAL Group of Companies, has steadily expanded its portfolio by acquiring businesses in emerging technologies, real estate and health care among others. The company acquired a stake in California-based aerospace company SpaceX through a private equity fund and has invested in UK-based DNA sequencing company Oxford Nanopore technologies and New York digital marketing company Yieldmo.
Earlier this month, it completed a 45 per cent stake purchase in Alpha Dhabi Holding, a real estate and construction sector-focused company previously known as Trojan Holding.
IHC also has investments in Quantlase Imaging Lab, the company behind the rapid Covid-19 screening system operated on the border between Abu Dhabi and Dubai at Ghantoot and Tamouh Healthcare.
RPM handles “on-site healthcare management and medical emergency transfers throughout the Middle East".
"IHC shares these values, and we firmly believe that this strategic partnership will benefit both of us,” Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, said.
Set up in 2010, RPM operates more than 200 site clinics and the largest fleet of ambulances in UAE. It operates more than 150 ambulances in the GCC.
It provides medical services to sectors such as oil and gas, the construction industry and the chemical industries.
RPM also plans to expand within the GCC, India and in Ghana and Nigeria over the next five years, IHC said.
Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000
Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8
Transmission Eight-speed automatic
Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm
Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm
Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees
Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme
Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks
Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets
- 71 - Years since the death of MK Gandhi, also christened India's Father of the Nation
- 34 - Nationalities featured in the film The Gandhi Murder
- 7 - million dollars, the film's budget
Vacancy Rate 5.4%
Markets With Positive Absorption 85.7 per cent
New Supply 55 million sq ft
New Supply to Inventory 0.4 per cent
Under Construction 198.2 million sq ft
(Source: Colliers)
Age: 33
Favourite quote: “If you’re going through hell, keep going” Winston Churchill
Favourite breed of dog: All of them. I can’t possibly pick a favourite.
Favourite place in the UAE: The Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain. It sounds predictable, but it honestly is my favourite place to spend time. Surrounded by hundreds of dogs that love you - what could possibly be better than that?
Favourite colour: All the colours that dogs come in
Company name: Nestrom
Started: 2017
Co-founders: Yousef Wadi, Kanaan Manasrah and Shadi Shalabi
Based: Jordan
Sector: Technology
Initial investment: Close to $100,000
Investors: Propeller, 500 Startups, Wamda Capital, Agrimatico, Techstars and some angel investors
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
