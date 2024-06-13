UAE economy grew 3.6 per cent last year, exceeding previous estimate

The UAE’s economy's growth in 2023 was stronger than the most recent estimate, driven by non-oil sector growth.

The Arab world’s second-largest economy expanded by 3.6 per cent last year, compared to the 3.1 per cent estimated by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) in the fourth quarter, the banking regulator said on Thursday.

Non-oil gross domestic product expanded by 6.2 per cent during the period, it said in its annual report.

It, however, downwardly revised its growth projections for 2024 to 3.9 per cent from the previous estimate of 4.2 per cent.

Growth is projected to accelerate to 6.2 per cent in 2025, as oil production is forecast to increase significantly due to the Opec+ decisions this month and continued expansion of the non-oil sector, according to the bank.

Next year, oil GDP is expected to expand by 8.4 per cent with production levels increasing in line with the Opec+ policy.

“The CBUAE projects that the UAE’s real GDP will increase … in 2024, driven by a robust growth of 5.4 per cent in the non-oil sector,” Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said.

Sheikh Mansour also added the UAE is “committed to sustainability and effectively combating climate change, demonstrated by the successful hosting of Cop28".

“The conference set higher standards for climate action, with the UAE placing an emphasis on addressing climate change through an ambitious climate action strategy and its Net Zero 2050 initiative.”

