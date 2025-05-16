Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and US President Donald Trump at the US-UAE business forum. AFP
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and US President Donald Trump at the US-UAE business forum. AFP

Business

Economy

Trump says UAE's aluminium sector is 'talk of the industry'

President encourages more businesses to set up in tariff-free US

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 16, 2025