Sheikh Mohamed vows to work with Trump on advancing peace

The arrival of US President Donald Trump in the UAE was anything but ordinary. On only the second visit by a sitting American president to the country, Abu Dhabi made sure to mark it in style. Artillery fire cracked in rhythmic salute beyond the walls of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/qasr-al-watan-inside-abu-dhabis-presidential-palace-hosting-donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/qasr-al-watan-inside-abu-dhabis-presidential-palace-hosting-donald-trump/">Qasr Al Watan</a>, echoing through the palace’s majestic courtyards. Inside, lining a long blue carpet, honour guards stood with backs straight and gazes fixed. Every detail precise. Then came Mr Trump, walking alongside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>, pausing between the flags of the strategically allied nations as the anthems played. Offering his American guest a warm welcome, Sheikh Mohamed said: "Today, I reaffirm to you that the UAE remains committed to working with the US to advance peace and stability in our region and globally." In response, Mr Trump said the two men have been "friends for a long time" and described Sheikh Mohamed as a "warrior". "We're going to treat you magnificently," he added, referring to future co-operation between the two nations. "You're a magnificent man and it's an honour to be with you." Sheikh Mohamed then bestowed upon Mr Trump the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour. The medal, which is made of gold and named after UAE Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed/">Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan</a>, is a rare honour that has been granted to presidents and dignitaries from around the world over the years. Mr Trump is the first US President to receive the award since George W Bush in 2008. Earlier, Mr Trump was met at the Presidential Airport by Sheikh Mohamed, the two men walking a ceremonial path lined with flags and flanked by guards in blue, green, and beige. Next, he visited <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/us-president-donald-trump-visits-sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/us-president-donald-trump-visits-sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-in-abu-dhabi/">Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque</a>, where he was accompanied by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He made a short stop at his hotel, the Ritz-Carlton on the Grand Canal, before heading to Qasr Al Watan. At the presidential palace, he was introduced to four UAE astronauts, seen at first in conversation with Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi. Mr Al Mansouri was the first Emirati in space when he spent eight days on board the International Space Station (ISS) in September 2019, while Mr Al Neyadi was the first Arab to perform a spacewalk during his six-month stint on the ISS in 2023. Mr Trump then met Nora Al Matrooshi, the first Arab woman to graduate from Nasa’s astronaut programme, and fellow 2024 graduate Mohammed Al Mulla, who both hope to one day walk on the Moon. It is expected that a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/13/uae-chips-us-trump-ai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/13/uae-chips-us-trump-ai/">deal will be struck on artificial intelligence</a> and technology in the coming days, with UAE and US officials "actively engaged" in talks, a source told <i>The National</i>. Another source familiar with the US side confirmed that efforts are under way to try to finalise a deal. "There’s a de-hyphenation between technology, energy and geopolitics in the Middle East … it's a watershed moment," the source explained. Political, economic and diplomatic issues have been discussed so far in Riyadh and Doha as part of his four-day visit to the Gulf, with more talks scheduled in the Emirates on Thursday and Friday. On Friday, Mr Trump is scheduled to meet US embassy staff, participate in a US-UAE business event and visit the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island, a symbol of interfaith dialogue. He will depart for Washington DC by mid-afternoon on Friday.