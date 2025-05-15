Wellness experts on how Donald Trump can manage jet leg and energy levels on jam-packed tour of Middle East

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> continues his four-day tour of the Middle East with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/donald-trump-in-abu-dhabi-what-to-expect-today/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/donald-trump-in-abu-dhabi-what-to-expect-today/">stop in Abu Dhabi</a> on Thursday before he departs for the US on Friday. The septuagenarian has worked nearly non-stop since he disembarked from the plane <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/trump-hails-bright-new-day-for-middle-east-on-first-day-of-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/trump-hails-bright-new-day-for-middle-east-on-first-day-of-gulf-visit/">in Riyadh</a> on Tuesday, with an itinerary packed with back-to-back meetings, keynote speeches, state dinners and public appearances in Riyadh and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/14/donald-trump-doha-hotel-st-regis-qatar-diplomatic-district/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/14/donald-trump-doha-hotel-st-regis-qatar-diplomatic-district/">Doha</a>, as well as making visits to key cultural stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. At 78, Trump became the oldest person in American history to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/donald-trump-white-house-2024-election-win/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/donald-trump-white-house-2024-election-win/">inaugurated as president</a>. Trump's published schedule shows 12 to 14-hour working days on each leg of his Gulf trip, and his visit to Abu Dhabi is equally busy. This comes after a 14-hour journey from Washington to Riyadh, flying through seven time zones along the way. Despite flying to the region on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/uae-resident-air-force-one-trump-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/uae-resident-air-force-one-trump-abu-dhabi/">Air Force One</a>, one of the biggest challenges for Trump will have been the long-haul nature of the trip. His plane also stopped for fuel in the UK after leaving Washington, and will do the same on the return journey from the Gulf. Wellness experts say that managing such a long journey and relentless schedule requires resilience and self-care, no matter your age. “The body’s ability to adjust to long-haul travel and rapid time zone changes becomes naturally less efficient over the years,” says Dr Karima Arroud, a consultant in functional medicine and aesthetics at Wellth clinic, Dubai. “Age-related shifts, such as decreased melatonin production, slower cellular recovery and more sensitive circadian rhythms, can make demanding travel schedules more physiologically taxing. However, with the right strategies, it is entirely possible to support the body’s resilience and maintain well-being during international trips.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/08/24/jet-lag-cure-tips/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/08/24/jet-lag-cure-tips/">Jet lag</a> and sleep disruption are common with time zone changes, notes Dr Niranjana Sreedevi Nandakumar, a specialist in geriatrics at Aster Clinic in Dubai. “The body’s circadian rhythm – our natural internal clock – relies on cues like light, temperature and melatonin. Exposure to natural light, physical activity and, if advised, melatonin supplements can ease adjustment and support better rest,” she says. Another hack that can make the adjustment easier is getting early exposure to natural sunlight, Arroud says, which will help reset the body’s internal clock as well as improve alertness, such as when Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday morning. She notes that nutritional support is also key and suggests taking magnesium glycinate in the evenings to improve sleep quality. “Staying well-hydrated, limiting caffeine and alcohol after midday, and consuming <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/08/24/jet-lag-cure-tips/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/08/24/jet-lag-cure-tips/">protein-rich meals</a> in alignment with the new time zone can help maintain stable energy levels and digestion,” she adds. “Short naps of 15 to 30 minutes can also aid in managing daytime fatigue without affecting nighttime rest.” Trump seems to have been in high spirits during most of his trip. On day three on Thursday, he gave a speech at Doha's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/qatars-al-udeid-air-base-nerve-centre-of-us-combat-operations/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/qatars-al-udeid-air-base-nerve-centre-of-us-combat-operations/">Al Udeid Air Base</a>, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, before doing what has become known as the “Trump dance”, to the Village People's <i>YMCA</i> as he walked off to a round of applause.