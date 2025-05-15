Donald Trump in Abu Dhabi: what to expect today

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> President Donald Trump wraps up his trip to Qatar this afternoon with a visit to the US air base at Al Udeid, where he will meet servicemen and women. Then, he will depart for Abu Dhabi. Here's what to expect: On Friday, Mr Trump is scheduled to meet US embassy staff, participate in a US-UAE business event and visit the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island, a symbol of interfaith dialogue. He will then depart for Washington DC by mid-afternoon on Friday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/13/uae-chips-us-trump-ai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/13/uae-chips-us-trump-ai/">UAE and US working to announce AI and tech partnership</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/14/us-residents-in-uae-have-high-hopes-for-trumps-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/14/us-residents-in-uae-have-high-hopes-for-trumps-gulf-visit/">'Trump is our hope for peace': US residents in UAE buoyed by visit</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/qasr-al-watan-inside-abu-dhabis-presidential-palace-hosting-donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/qasr-al-watan-inside-abu-dhabis-presidential-palace-hosting-donald-trump/">Inside Abu Dhabi's Presidential Palace hosting Donald Trump</a>