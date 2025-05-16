Donald Trump in Abu Dhabi: what to expect on Friday

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> US President Donald Trump will meet with American and Emirati business leaders on the final day of his Gulf tour. The US-UAE Business Council breakfast this morning at Qasr Al Watan follows the White House announcement of $200 billion worth of deals with the Emirates. The UAE government has not announced the deal from its side yet. Here's what to expect, according to the official US presidential schedule: - The US President will leave his hotel, the Ritz-Carlton on the Grand Canal, and travel to Qasr Al Watan shortly after 10am. - He will meet US business leaders who are based in the Emirates. - The president will then depart for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/16/abrahamic-family-house-guide/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/16/abrahamic-family-house-guide/">Abrahamic Family House</a> on nearby Saadiyat Island, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Zayed National Museum. The family house is a symbol of multi-faith acceptance and understanding, the seeds of which began with Pope Francis' visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019. - After the visit, Mr Trump will head straight to Abu Dhabi airport for a final farewell. Air Force One will depart for Suffolk in England to refuel and then on to Andrews Air Base in Maryland.