Sheikh Abdullah hails UAE-US relations for enabling flow of Gaza aid

A strong relationship with the US has been central to enabling the UAE to ship emergency aid to Gaza, said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi.

Since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, thousands of tonnes of aid have been sent to Egypt as part of the UAE’s Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE, played a critical role in the humanitarian effort, Sheikh Abdullah said.

During a Fox News report on Mr Trump’s Gulf tour, Sheikh Abdullah said in an interview the president's visit had strengthened relations between the two countries.

He also referred to similarities between the nations, such as religious tolerance, and praised the accords as being critical to allowing UAE aid to flow into Gaza.

“We are a very welcoming nation like yours [the US],” said Sheikh Abdullah. “People are free to do whatever they like and practise religion the way they see appropriate. Churches, mosques, synagogues, Hindu temples, you name it.

“And I really believe that our values are quite similar. I mean, we both take family as a core part of our relationship. When we look at the rest of the world, unfortunately some don’t agree with us, but most do.

“The UAE has provided over 42 per cent of all international aid into Gaza in the last almost two years now, during this war. If it wasn’t for the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel, with the great role that was played by and initiated by President Trump, I don’t think we would be as capable in delivering that much aid into Gaza.”

Business has been at the core of discussions between regional leaders and the White House during the week-long Gulf tour. Talks between the US and UAE led to more than $1.4 trillion worth of deals being signed, with those plans to be borne out over the next decade.

Sheikh Abdullah said the deals showed the UAE was open for business and highlighted the importance of trade with trusted partners, while calling on Iran to capitalise on new positive relations with the US. The UAE signed a peaceful nuclear energy development plan in 2009, seen as a global model of safety and transparency.

“We’ve been investing in the United States for decades but now we’re taking it one step further, not only in terms of size but in terms of trust,” he said.

“The UAE made a nuclear deal with the United States called the 123 and it’s the gold standard. I really wish that people in the region and beyond look at how this deal has been such a benefit for both our nations.

“I believe that a country should respect international law. I really hope that Iran looks at the approach of President Trump in such an opening of the US towards the Iranian people, which could be very much beneficial for the Iranians, but it’s for the Iranian people to make.”

