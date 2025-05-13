From Brooklyn to Brioni: Where does Donald Trump get his suits?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> may not always be the most predictable politician, but one thing has remained constant throughout his life in the public eye – his devotion to a blue suit. He’s in good company. A mid-shade of blue is a favourite among world leaders and executives alike, known for conveying confidence, reliability and authority. Trump typically favours royal or navy hues, establishing a long-time uniform of a two-button, single-breasted jacket paired with a crisp white shirt and a red tie – famously worn far longer than the conventional waist-length. The tie is so synonymous with him that he now sells a $125 version via the Trump Store. Occasionally, he strays from this formula. He’s been spotted in mid-blue and striped lilac ties. Notably, when he arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for his first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/">Gulf visit</a> since retaking office, he stepped off Air Force One wearing a purple tie that echoed the ceremonial <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2025/05/13/trump-purple-carpet-saudi-arabia-explained/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2025/05/13/trump-purple-carpet-saudi-arabia-explained/">purple carpet</a> laid out in his honour – a clear nod to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2021/09/28/saudi-arabias-asir-region-to-become-tourist-hotspot-with-13bn-investment/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2021/09/28/saudi-arabias-asir-region-to-become-tourist-hotspot-with-13bn-investment/">Asir</a> region’s distinctive florals. For tailoring, Trump favours two sources. A native New Yorker, he has long sought out Martin Greenfield Clothiers in Brooklyn, which is renowned for its hand-stitched menswear and a client list that includes six American presidents, as well as Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Kobe Bryant and even Madonna for her Madame X tour. His other go-to is Brioni, the Italian sartorial institution known for its low-key prestige and exceptional craftsmanship. Each suit follows a 220-step process and includes more than 7,000 concealed hand stitches. Brioni is no stranger to high-flying clients either, having dressed two James Bonds: Pierce Brosnan for films from <i>GoldenEye </i>in 1995 to <i>Die Another Day </i>in 2002, as well as Daniel Craig in <i>Casino Royale</i>. Trump has long been vocal in his admiration. In his 2004 book <i>Think Like a Billionaire</i>, he declared: “I’ve worn some great shirts over the years, but I now favour Brioni (the same brand as my favourite suits). Brioni shirts are fitted so they feel and look great.” He added that Brioni “graciously” supplied his wardrobe for <i>The Apprentice</i>. Yet, Trump’s preference for oversized, near mid-thigh jackets runs counter to Brioni’s house aesthetic. Given that a bespoke Brioni suit costs upwards of $7,000, one might expect immaculate fit and structure. In 2016, Brioni addressed this dissonance, telling fashion industry publication <i>WWD</i> that while it makes custom suits for Trump, the “silhouette and fabrics follow his personal requirements". In other words, Brioni defers to Trump’s taste – not the other way around. His appearance in Saudi Arabia marked a noticeable shift. His royal blue suit featured a far more flattering cut. The silhouette was sharper, cleaner and markedly more presidential. Whether this signals a permanent evolution or a one-off sartorial high point remains to be seen. Brioni may be built on discretion and craftsmanship, but it’s not without an edge. In 2016, it made headlines when newly appointed creative director Justin O’Shea signed Metallica – who will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/22/metallica-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-concert/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/22/metallica-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-concert/">perform in Abu Dhabi</a> in December during Formula One weekend – as the face of the brand. “We are beyond thrilled to have been invited to be the face of Italian menswear powerhouse Brioni,” the band announced. The brand’s roll call of clients includes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/10/rami-malek-the-amateur/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/10/rami-malek-the-amateur/">Rami Malek</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/08/22/chris-hemsworth-transformers-one-gi-joe/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/08/22/chris-hemsworth-transformers-one-gi-joe/">Chris Hemsworth</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/29/ryan-reynolds-yas-island-interview/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/29/ryan-reynolds-yas-island-interview/">Ryan Reynolds</a>, Kevin Costner, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski and Jude Law. Still, for all its celebrity cachet, the Trump connection remains a double-edged sword. To dress one of the most recognisable figures in global politics is, undoubtedly, a publicity boon. But when that figure occasionally goes viral for an ill-fitting suit or a rumpled appearance, the alignment becomes more complicated. Trump appears entirely unfazed. Outside of the sharper Saudi look, his wardrobe still leans baggy and boxy. In March 2024, memorabilia site Goldin sold one of his old Brioni suits – worn during his 2016–2020 term – for $9,394. The complete set included a shirt, two ties and a Brooks Brothers suit bag. Inside the jacket, a woven label read “Brioni for Donald J Trump". Perhaps the clearest indicator of Trump’s fashion philosophy lies in that label – not about where the suit comes from, but how it wears on his terms.