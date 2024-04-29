Ryan Reynolds revealed as Yas Island Abu Dhabi's new chief island officer

Ryan Reynolds is Yas Island Abu Dhabi's new chief island officer.

The Deadpool actor assumes the role after Jason Momoa, who took up the position last year from comedian Kevin Hart.

Responsible for promoting the destination to an international audience, Reynolds is the mystery skydiving celebrity who has appeared in a new teaser campaign from the destination.

The Canadian actor, director and Wrexham Football Club co-owner appears to skydive onto the Abu Dhabi island in a new promotional video released on Instagram.

"Welcome Ryan" read lights on the W Abu Dhabi Hotel, the star's intended landing spot, but in what seems to be classic Reynolds comedy, the actor misses his landing point, and lands directly on top of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix circuit.

“I've been an actor, a producer, a Welsh football club owner and I could go on. So I will …" says Reynolds.

The rest of his speech is drowned out by the roar of F1 cars as they zoom around Abu Dhabi's Grand Prix Circuit, including a part where he says it's his "mission to create the first-ever Yas Island …” which is bound to leave viewers wondering what's to come at the destination.

Ryan Reynolds plays golf on Yas Island. Photo: Yas Island / Miral

The action-packed reel shows the actor whizzing down water slides at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, enjoying a drink at Cafe Del Mar Beach Club at Yas Bay and spinning around on rollercoasters at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. He also found time to play some golf on the island's pristine greens.

Read more Timeframe: when Yas Island was but a bridge and four roads

As part of the Yas Island role, Reynolds can expect some epic adventures. Previous campaigns saw Kevin Hart zoom around the island in a Ferrari while Jason Momoa took to the water, paddle boarding on the Arabian Gulf.

Reynolds is already been impressed by the island destination and its offerings.

"I was excited to see Ferrari World, which didn’t disappoint," said Reynolds in an interview with DCT Abu Dhabi, shared exclusively with The National.

"Like most people, I’ve never driven a Ferrari. But the world they’ve built is so immersive. It’s impossible to not be awed by these cars. Which are works of art. And the rides will leave you absolutely breathless. I’ve never seen rides that fast. Incredible."

"With the appointment of Ryan Reynolds as our latest chief island officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, we continue the tradition of excellence established by Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa. Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We're thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans worldwide to be part of the legacy," said Liam Findlay, chief executive of Miral Destinations.

Exclusive Q&A with Ryan Reynolds, Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s new chief island officer

Ryan Reynolds enjoys a drink at Cafe Del Mar on Yas Bay. Photo: Yas Island / Miral

If you had to cast a film set on Yas Island, what would the movie be about?

The last thing I’d want to do is set a film there. That would mean I’d spend my time working. Yas is built to help you unplug, golfing, amusement parks, pools and a ton of attractions. Less work. More play.

Describe your ideal holiday. Are you a thrill seeker or leisure lounger?

I can go for a bit of both. I like a couple of days to unwind and then a little excitement works just fine for me.

Which Hollywood buddy would like to go on a vacation with to Yas Island?

I suspect Hugh Jackman would have a pretty good time at Yas, I don’t think he golfs, so I’d probably get him on the course right away.

One memory you’ll be taking back home from Yas Island?

I loved the attention to detail. Everywhere you look it seems this place is made with care, relaxation, and adventure in mind. That said, the rollercoaster at Ferrari World was something I don’t think I’ll ever forget. I wasn’t expecting it to move that fast.