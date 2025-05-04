Branded properties opening soon in the UAE, from Trump Tower to Bugatti Residences

As the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/09/dubais-millionaires-double-as-london-drops-down-wealth-list/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/09/dubais-millionaires-double-as-london-drops-down-wealth-list/">growing millionaire population</a> continues to fuel the property market, an increasing number of luxury and established brands – including fashion labels, watchmakers and even a football club – are putting their stamp on the market. The number of dollar millionaires in the UAE stood at 130,500 at the end of December, ranking the Emirates as the 14th-largest wealth market globally, according to global real estate consultancy Knight Frank. This week, The Trump Organisation unveiled plans for a $1 billion development in Dubai that will include a Trump-branded hotel, residential units and a clubhouse. Eric Trump, the company's executive vice president, told <i>The National </i>that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/04/29/trump-tower-dubai-property/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/04/29/trump-tower-dubai-property/">Trump International Hotel and Tower</a> would “redefine luxury” and referred to Dubai as “one of the hottest property markets in the world”. A Chelsea Football Club residential project was also announced this week in Dubai. From Lebanese designer Elie Saab to French car maker Bugatti and crystal brand Baccarat, here are some of the most eye-catching branded properties that are opening soon in the UAE. <b>Developer:</b> Dar Global <b>Completion date:</b> Not announced To be located on Sheikh Zayed Road at the entrance of Downtown Dubai, this $1 billion project is a partnership between The Trump Organisation and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/03/05/dar-global-reveals-trump-villas-design-for-muscat-resort-and-golf-course/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/03/05/dar-global-reveals-trump-villas-design-for-muscat-resort-and-golf-course/">Saudi developer Dar Global</a>. Trump International Hotel and Tower will include a branded hotel, residential units and a clubhouse. Three to four-bedroom apartments will be sold for about Dh4 million to Dh5 million, while two penthouses will cost Dh75 million ($20.4 million) each, according to the developer. The property is one of many coming projects in the Trump-Dar Global partnership, which includes Trump Golf Villas and Trump International Hotel in Muscat as well as Trump Tower in Jeddah. <b>Developer:</b> Damac Properties <b>Completion date:</b> Not announced With a focus on fitness and well-being, the famed Chelsea Football Club and Dubai developer Damac Properties have teamed up for a first-of-its-kind branded residence in the world. To be located in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/02/24/dubai-maritime-city-launches-38m-infrastructure-project/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/02/24/dubai-maritime-city-launches-38m-infrastructure-project/">Maritime City</a> in Dubai, the project will include 1,400 units with its beachfront location offering seafront views to all residents, who will also have access to Chelsea-branded amenities. Chelsea Football Club's brand will be woven into the fabric of the project, Damac Properties said, “both in terms of high-end style, commitment to excellence and vision for the future.” “With the club located in the heart of London, the collaboration will bring Chelsea to life in Dubai, supporting our continued growth on the global stage. We can’t wait to see Chelsea Residences take its place in the Dubai skyline,” said Jason Gannon, president of Chelsea Football Club. <b>Developer:</b> Damac Properties <b>Completion date:</b> 2027 Unveiled in 2022, Couture by Cavalli is a 14-storey building on the Dubai Canal featuring 70 units comprising three, four and five-bedroom duplex sky villas and six-bedroom duplex penthouses. Designed by Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, whose namesake designer died last year, the tower's interiors will be inspired by the Amazon jungle. Each unit, starting at $6 million, will have its own infinity pool and terrace garden overlooking Dubai Canal, with views of the skyline and Burj Khalifa on one side, while units on the other side will offer views of Safa Park and Burj Al Arab. Penthouses will have access to private sky gardens and a party terrace with infinity pools, while podium-level amenities include a lagoon drop-off area, a gym and spa, a cigar lounge, club rooms, a floating juice bar and cabanas and lush tropical gardens. Damac Properties <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/damac-chairman-confirms-buy-out-of-roberto-cavalli-business-1.944121" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/damac-chairman-confirms-buy-out-of-roberto-cavalli-business-1.944121">bought out Roberto Cavalli</a> in 2019 through his private investment vehicle. <b>Developer:</b> Damac Properties <b>Completion date:</b> 2027 Another Cavalli-branded project by Damac Properties, this three-tower development is located in Dubai Harbour. Rising to 42 storeys, the towers will feature Cavalli-designed nautical interiors and offer one- to three-bedroom apartments as well as three- to five-bedroom duplexes with striking sea views. The towers are linked at the top by a “sky garden” featuring infinity pools, restaurants and floating workstations. Apartments start at $1.3 million. <b>Developer:</b> Damac Properties <b>Completion date:</b> 2026 Announced in 2022, this twin tower project was designed to replicate a necklace, and marked the first partnership between Damac Properties and Swiss jeweller de Grisogono. Situated on the edge of Safa Park, the architectural design is inspired by a necklace created by Fawaz Gruosi, the founder of de Grisogono. Damac says the theme of the project is The Nature of Luxury, with lush garden terraces and hanging gardens, an artificial beach and swimming pool. The higher Tower A will have an urban tropical island with cascading waterfalls, plentiful plants, as well as the sounds and sights of exotic birds. One, two and three-bedroom apartments will be available on the luxury levels, while super luxury levels will feature two, three, four and five-bedroom apartments. Prices start at $1.2 million. <b>Developer:</b> Damac Properties <b>Completion date:</b> 2027 Four months after announcing its first property with de Grisogono, Damac Properties unveiled plans for another co-branded property, Safa Two de Grisogono. Located close to Safa One, the announcement of the 80-tower Safa Two came a month after Damac Properties announced it had <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2022/05/31/dubais-damac-group-acquires-swiss-luxury-brand-de-grisogono/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2022/05/31/dubais-damac-group-acquires-swiss-luxury-brand-de-grisogono/">acquired the ailing de Grisogono</a>. Founded in 1993, the Swiss jewellery brand filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Like its predecessor, the architecture of Safa Two de Grisogono is inspired by a signature gem from founder Gruosi’s collection, a highly sought-after 45.39-carat natural ruby ring called Virgin Scarlet. A defining feature includes a “ruby heart” at the centre and a floating pool on the 60th floor. Safa Two will have extensive green features across living units and public spaces, apart from other amenities such as a viewing deck and food and beverage outlets. It will also have a “Fog Forest” at the crown of the tower, featuring lush landscape and man-made fog. <b>Developer:</b> Taraf <b>Completion date:</b> 2027 Announced in 2023, this 51-home project is the result of a partnership between Dubai developer Taraf and the luxury fashion house founded by late German fashion designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/06/15/karl-lagerfeld-exhibition-examines-work-of-one-of-fashions-most-prolific-designers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/06/15/karl-lagerfeld-exhibition-examines-work-of-one-of-fashions-most-prolific-designers/">Karl Lagerfeld</a>. Showcasing a blend of traditional and modern architecture, combined with Lagerfeld's instantly recognisable design aesthetic, the villas are inspired by 18th-century Paris, where the designer spent most of his life. Located within a gated community in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/27/my-own-home-couples-dh6-million-forever-home-in-meydan-now-worth-dh9-million/" target="_blank" rel="">Meydan area</a> in Dubai, the entire community will be Karl Lagerfeld-branded, with the centre strip designed to represent a runway linking a community club with landscaped gardens and a lagoon. The 51 properties will range in size from 721 square metres to 1,790 square metres, and owners will have the opportunity to personalise their homes by choosing between two design options for the facade: Soft Modern or Urban Modern. The project will be Lagerfeld's third branded residential property development in the world and the first in the Middle East. The fashion house launched luxury residences in Marbella, Spain, in 2021, and last year announced a hotel tower with branded residences in Malaysia. <b>Developer:</b> Binghatti <b>Completion date:</b> 2027 Unveiled in 2023 at a glittering ceremony, the world's first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2023/05/25/design-for-worlds-first-bugatti-residences-unveiled-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2023/05/25/design-for-worlds-first-bugatti-residences-unveiled-in-dubai/">Bugatti-branded residential building</a> will be located in Dubai's Business Bay. The 46-storey tower takes a futuristic wobbly form and is shaped like a boomerang when viewed from above. The sleek curves reflect the designs of Bugatti sports cars. Bugatti Residences will house 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, each carrying design elements inspired by the French Riviera. Amenities include a Riviera-inspired beach, pool, spa, fitness club and a chef's table. There will also be valet, chauffeur and concierge services, an exclusive members-only club, and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts. <b>Developer:</b> Binghatti <b>Completion date:</b> 2026 Dubai developer Binghatti first revealed plans for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/megaprojects/2022/11/27/how-burj-binghatti-is-set-to-become-the-worlds-tallest-residential-tower/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/megaprojects/2022/11/27/how-burj-binghatti-is-set-to-become-the-worlds-tallest-residential-tower/">Burj Binghatti</a>, its partnership with American jeweller Jacob & Co, in 2022. Planned as one of the tallest residential buildings in Dubai, developers said it would offer residents the chance to “live amid the clouds”. Containing two and three-bedroom suites and penthouses, prices at launch started at $2.1 million. In keeping with its ultra-luxurious positioning, properties in the tower have names such as Billionaire Penthouse, while other apartment designs include the Fleur de Jardin Penthouse and the Astronomia Penthouse. <b>Developers:</b> Arte Developments and Octa Properties <b>Completion date:</b> 2028 Located on Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island, the property is made up of three beachfront towers connected at various levels with a dual lobby. Created in collaboration with Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, a total of 355 residences will be on offer, each with Saab's signature style, along with pieces from his furniture collection. The development will feature 10 residence categories from one-bedroom apartments to chalets and villas, plus nine penthouses. The family-friendly development will have a children’s club, outdoor play area and indoor pool, plus male and female spas, a co-working space, a gym and a grand pool and deck on level 18. On level one, Serenity Park offers landscaped gardens along with the Signature Lounge, while the Link Garden on levels two and three connects outdoor and indoor spaces. <b>Developer: </b>Shamal Holding <b>Completion date:</b> 2027 Crystal maker Baccarat's first property in the UAE is in partnership with Shamal Holding. The 145-property tower's glass facade is inspired by the luxury brand's crystals and offers Burj Khalifa views. Located in Downtown Dubai, two-to-four-bedroom furnished apartments will be available, alongside four penthouses and a five-bedroom palatial residence with a private gym, pool and drink cellar. Residents will also have access to all of the adjoining Baccarat Hotel’s amenities such as the Grand Salon and signature bar. The upcoming hotel will be home to fine dining restaurants, wellness spaces and a spa and pool. <b>Developer:</b> Meraas <b>Completion date:</b> 2027 A partnership between the Italian jeweller and Dubai property developer Meraas, the luxury tower in Jumeira Bay is expected to combine the finest architecture and design. Designed by ACPV Architects, the 27-storey tower will comprise 31 penthouses topped with a three-level Sky Villa. The coastal positioning of the tower will allow for uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, putting it at one of the most sought-after locations in the city. Residents will also benefit from access to the facilities of the neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/11/10/high-end-rome-pizzas-have-an-extra-slice-of-pizzazz-at-bulgari-resort-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/11/10/high-end-rome-pizzas-have-an-extra-slice-of-pizzazz-at-bulgari-resort-dubai/">Bulgari Resort Dubai</a>. <b>Developer:</b> London Gate <b>Completion date:</b> Not announced Named after the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/01/09/dubai-developer-planning-more-iconic-projects-after-franck-muller-tower-launch/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/01/09/dubai-developer-planning-more-iconic-projects-after-franck-muller-tower-launch/">Franck Muller Aeternitas</a> tower in Dubai Marina will be one of the city's tallest once completed. It will also be home to the world's tallest branded residential clock tower. Unveiled last year, the 450-metre tall building will comprise 649 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplexes called Sky Mansions and Sky Villas, spread over 106 floors. The entry point for a one-bed starts at Dh1.6 million with luxury amenities for residents, including a Zen garden, private cinema, cigar lounge, library, spa, yoga room and 24/7 concierge services. Each apartment purchased comes with the promise of a limited edition Franck Muller watch, but it won't be a Franck Muller Aeternitas watch, which are valued at $2.5 million.