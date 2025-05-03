Why British tourists are falling in love with Ras Al Khaimah

While <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/">Abu Dhabi</a> have long dominated UAE tourism, a boom is taking place farther up the coast. Ras Al Khaimah is fast becoming a go-to destination for British holidaymakers, carving out a niche among tourists in search of value for money, authenticity and adventure. This shift was underscored at Arabian Travel Market 2025, where Iyad Rasbey, vice president of destination tourism development of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), told <i>The National</i> the emirate had recorded a 15 per cent increase in UK visitors year-on-year in 2024. Data from global travel intelligence platform Mabrian, shared exclusively with <i>The National</i>, also shows a strong preference among UK-based travellers for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ras-al-khaimah/">Ras Al Khaimah</a> among inbound tourists, although two out of three visitors to the emirate are domestic. “Ras Al Khaimah is positioned as a short-stay getaway, with an average stay of 1.8 nights – particularly among UAE residents,” said Carlos Cendra, Mabrian partner and chief marketing officer. “However, key international markets such as the UK (3.1 nights) and Saudi Arabia (2.3 nights) show slightly longer stays.” Diane Campos, who is retired and British, visited Ras Al Khaimah for the first time in February as she wanted to see a part of the UAE different to Dubai, that “isn’t so developed”. “We found it very peaceful, with beautiful views, interesting architecture and unique things to do, like pearl-diving tours,” she told <i>The National</i>. British content creator Nailah Aljasmi, who is married to an Emirati and lives in Ras Al Khaimah, said there are several reasons why UK tourists are favouring the emirate over its neighbours. “Ras Al Khaimah offers UK travellers a compelling mix of adventure, culture, luxury and affordability, all set against the backdrop of stunning natural beauty,” she said. “Its strategic developments and unique attractions make it a noteworthy alternative to more commercialised destinations in the UAE.” Jebel Jais – the highest mountain in the UAE – the old fishing village of Al Jazeera Al Hamra, RAK Museum, Suwaidi Pearl Farm, beach days and sunset barbecues in the desert are some of the activities Ms Aljasmi always incorporates into itineraries with visiting family and friends. “It’s the perfect mix of adventure, chill vibes and a bit of culture – RAK has this laid-back charm that visitors always fall in love with.” Authentic and “experiential travel” were buzzwords this year at Arabian Travel Market, but they signal a shift in how people want to explore new destinations, giving them a sense of place, history and culture in a way that’s neither forced nor performative. That desire for a more grounded and culturally immersive experience is a key driver of the Northern Emirates’ popularity. Mr Rasbey says RAK stands in stark contrast to Dubai’s glittering skyscrapers and mega-malls, offering a landscape of dramatic mountain ranges, expansive desert dunes and archaeological heritage that dates back 7,000 years. “Our culture and heritage, along with unique experiences like the region’s only pearl farm or swimming with camels, can’t be found anywhere else in the UAE,” he told <i>The National</i> on the sidelines of ATM. The UK remains one of RAK’s top-five source markets and its influence is only growing, Mr Rasbey added. He attributes much of this to the emirate’s “upscale all-inclusive” offering. Properties such as DoubleTree and Rixos Al Mairid cater especially well to British tastes – offering vast beaches, pools and all-inclusive packages that include room service, kids’ clubs and outdoor activities. “The properties in RAK enjoy massive space, so you don’t queue for an ice cream, you don’t queue at the bar,” said Mr Rasbey. “You might pay the same amount of money as another emirate but you get an elevated experience.” Over the next six months, average hotel prices across Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to converge, as hotel room rates are either increasing or decreasing to align, Mr Cendra told <i>The National</i>. “Ras Al Khaimah has the highest average price in the five-star category, followed by Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Abu Dhabi is experiencing the highest increase in hotel prices across all categories for the coming six months, while five-star hotels are adjusting their rates slightly downwards in most areas of Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, aiming to align prices across the UAE.” Cameron McNeillie, general manager at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, says the emirate is fast becoming one of the UAE’s top contributors to hospitality growth. The hotel – whose guests are predominantly UAE residents, British, German or from CIS countries – reports occupancy performance in 2025 in line with last year, with a 6 per cent average daily rate increase year-on-year. “With Ras Al Khaimah’s profile rising on the global tourism map, new source markets opening up and ongoing enhancements to our offerings, we expect to build further momentum into 2026,” he told <i>The National</i>. Adventure tourism is a growing travel trend globally, leaving Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, which have plenty to offer on this front, in a strong position to capture market attention. This is why a major cross-emirate partnership between RAKTDA and Fujairah Adventures was announced this week at the International Conference on Adventure Tourism, creating the UAE’s first multi-emirate hiking trail. Adventure tourism is expected to grow by 10 per cent-15 per cent annually over the next five years, according to various reports, and Mabrian data indicates that for RAK, “active tourism” is now the second most important demand driver, behind culture and narrowly ahead of nature and the outdoors. The top growing markets are India, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia, although Mr Rasbey said interest from the Netherlands, Bucharest, Prague and Belarus is also increasing due to direct connectivity. While the figures are still small in comparison to Dubai or Abu Dhabi, the emirate has recorded a 45 per cent increase year-on-year in Chinese tourists. A significant surge in car rentals across Ras Al Khaimah and other Northern Emirates has also been noted, said Benny Thomas, chief financial officer at Dollar and Thrifty Car Rental UAE, with a 25 per cent-30 per cent increase in custom year-on-year. “Much of this demand is being driven by western expatriates and European visitors who are increasingly looking to venture beyond the traditional Dubai and Abu Dhabi hotspots,” Mr Thomas told <i>The National</i>. Shifts in British media coverage are also shaping the UK market’s interest in RAK. While Dubai still receives ample attention, British national newspapers have recently run more features on destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah, praising their affordability, nature and relaxed pace. <i>The National </i>was told representatives of two major British national publications were in RAK this month reviewing hotel properties, coinciding with the end of ATM. With an aim to attract 3.5 million visitors annually by the end of the decade and the UAE’s first gaming resort to open in 2027, RAK is poised for strong growth. While it may be UK travellers flooding in right now, those demographics will shift as the emirate continues its transformation.