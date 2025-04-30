An artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: Wynn Resorts
An artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: Wynn Resorts

Business

Economy

UAE’s first gaming resort set to ‘open up Ras Al Khaimah to the world’

Wynn Al Marjan Island, to open in 2027, will add more than 1,500 rooms to the emirate's fast-growing hospitality sector

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

April 30, 2025