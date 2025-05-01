Seven megatrends shaping Middle East travel, from gig tourism to AI

Forget <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/11/active-holiday-sleep-tourism/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/11/active-holiday-sleep-tourism/">sleep tourism</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/12/noctourism-night-time-travel-trend-after-dark/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/12/noctourism-night-time-travel-trend-after-dark/">noctourism</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/01/travel-trends-2025-reset-sleep-heritage-train-nature/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/01/travel-trends-2025-reset-sleep-heritage-train-nature/">ancestral trips</a> – these are all trends or micro-trends that are popular right now, but don’t have the staying power of megatrends. What’s the difference? The former are often a bandwagon to jump on for a limited time, while megatrends are shaping the tourism industry and how we travel. A handful of megatrends are having an impact on traveller experiences in the Middle East, according to experts at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arabian-travel-market/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arabian-travel-market/">Arabian Travel Market</a>, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre this week. They crop up in conversation time and time again, and range from the huge potential of the cruise sector to gig tourism and travellers' use of AI. Increasingly, travellers around the world are planning trips to coincide with major events. Think the “Taylor Swift effect”, where the US megastar’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/17/taylor-swift-eras-tour-europe/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/17/taylor-swift-eras-tour-europe/">Eras Tour</a> had a direct economic benefit on the cities where she performed. Known as “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/05/uae-music-tourism-coldplay/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/05/uae-music-tourism-coldplay/">gig tourism</a>”, it is particularly popular in the Middle East, where Coldplay, for example, brought international travellers to the UAE. “It’s not just about attending an event,” says Sebastien Doussin, senior vice president of global travel services and destination management at dnata Travel Group. “It’s about what surrounds it – the access, the cultural immersion, the sense of belonging to something larger.” This is why tour operators are creating one-off experiences for travellers flying into the UAE during these “big-ticket events”. For example, Arabian Adventures has scheduled an exclusive desert evening with former Haas F1 Team principal Guenther Steiner during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/17/benson-boone-concert-2025-f1-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/17/benson-boone-concert-2025-f1-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/">Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend</a> in December. With world-class venues such as Expo City Dubai, the Coca-Cola Arena, and facilities at Yas Island such as the Etihad Arena, the UAE is uniquely equipped to host major international audiences, Doussin tells <i>The National</i>. “Beyond the venues themselves, the UAE offers an unmatched supporting ecosystem: seamless airport connectivity, premium accommodation at every scale, a vibrant culinary scene, cutting-edge transport and a highly service-oriented hospitality sector.” For the first time, technically speaking, seven generations can travel together, from the babies of Generation Beta to the ageing Silent Generation. This is giving rise to the trend of multi-generational travel worldwide, but particularly in the Middle East, where family values underpin everyday life. New luxury travel agency Jovial Travels, based in Dubai’s JLT, says this has also generated a new trend called “soft summering”. This movement is centred on slower rhythms and meaningful togetherness. Nearly half (45 per cent) of UAE residents prioritise family holidays focused on quality time and relaxation, while 58 per cent of millennial and Gen Z parents plan to bring extended family on holiday in 2025, and 89 per cent cite “quality time” as their top motivation, according to Vinoli Obeysekara, head of sales at Jovial Travels. “We’re witnessing a real appetite for travel that feels restorative, not rushed.” While we have long been able to take <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/09/middle-easts-cruise-sector-hit-by-red-sea-crisis-but-potential-is-huge/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/09/middle-easts-cruise-sector-hit-by-red-sea-crisis-but-potential-is-huge/">cruises in this region</a>, this is only going to become more popular, particularly following the introduction of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/18/airbus-a321neoxlr-belmond-brittanica-saudi-cruise-aroya/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/18/airbus-a321neoxlr-belmond-brittanica-saudi-cruise-aroya/">Aroya Cruises</a>, the first Saudi Arabian cruise line. In the UAE, the cruise sector is projected to reach $16.17 million this year, and the Emirates is becoming a popular destination thanks to its luxe ports, vibrant culture and warm weather, according to Statista Market Insights. Middle East ports are expected to record 300,000 cruise visits in 2025, according to the ATM Travel Trends Report, and cruise capacity is rising to build regional connectivity. Leading Swiss-Italian cruise line MSC Cruises has long been committed to the region and is set to expand its offerings, according to global executive director Angelo Capurro. These include more attractive offers for Middle East residents, such as last-minute booking options, which the company has noted as a local preference. Saudi Arabia is arguably having the biggest impact on regional tourism, as it continues to break all records in the sector, with 30 million international arrivals last year. By 2030, the country aims to reach 70 million visitors, making it one of the top seven most-visited nations worldwide, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism. A huge proportion of this comes from religious tourism, as more pilgrims than ever head to Makkah for Umrah and Hajj, but Saudi Arabia is also benefitting from increased connectivity and tapping into younger, wealthier travellers who are seeking new and authentic experiences, according to the ATM Travel Trends Report. Speaking of authentic experiences, one of the biggest talking points of ATM this year is the trend of “experiential travel” and “authenticity”. While these can be seen as buzzwords, their essence is really important, says Paul Mulcahy, chief commercial officer of Mauritius hotel management company The Lux Collective. The brand perhaps epitomises this trend, and has two properties scheduled to open within the next few years in Sharjah. “We genuinely try to bring the culture into the hotel,” Mulcahy explains. “We put a lot of thought into making sure that when a visitor comes, they know where they are and they get a chance to really experience the location.” The company does this by incorporating local ingredients and cuisine, collaborating with nearby communities on architecture, artworks or experiences, and respecting the environment where each hotels is located. The Middle East is a travel destination that appeals to wealthier, younger audiences and those interested in adventure tourism and niche activities, according to the travel trends report. Authenticity is key, says Dave Goodger, from Oxford Tourism Economics, which worked with ATM on the report. A group of experts broke down the trend further at a panel discussion called The Power to Empower: Cultural Connectivity and Inclusion on day two of the ATM event. Deborah Thomson, cluster general manager of JA Hatta Fort Hotel and Terra Cabins, gave the example of an on-site coffee shop, based on a Hatta businessman's concept, which has become a popular local hangout. “Hatta is quite a small place, with a population of 7,000, so it’s important that we make the community feel part of our resort,” she said. Another example came from Blacklane, a global premium chauffeur service, which incorporates cultural elements into the car journey. In Saudi Arabia, this includes traditional fragrances, dates and coffee – things that connect travellers to the local environment. Again, this is a global trend, but one that has really taken hold in the region. Wellness tourism is set to jump from $830.2 billion in 2023 to over $1.3 trillion in 2028, according to the Global Wellness Institute. The Middle East and North Africa has been cited as one of the fastest-growing regions for this trend. “We call it passport to immortality,” said Fouad Talaat, regional manager for Booking.com, at another panel discussion at ATM. “This is customers wanting to travel and experience longevity wellness resorts that offer cutting-edge technology like red light, cryotherapy and more to seek benefits beyond immediate relaxation. They want long-term benefits.” This is another trend The Lux Collective has tapped into. It is introducing wellness programmes that include a follow-up when you get home. “The idea is, you come and you’ll do something that you take away with you,” says Mulcahy. “We’ve all been there -you try to be good for a period of time and then let it all go. We’re trying to make it last that bit longer, make it a bit more sincere.” We couldn’t talk trends without touching on AI. New technology is being embraced across the region’s travel industry, not just by hotels or tour operators, but by travellers themselves. “Would-be travellers to the Middle East are twice as likely as other travellers to use <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/15/where-will-artificial-intelligence-take-the-global-travel-industry/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/15/where-will-artificial-intelligence-take-the-global-travel-industry/">AI chatbots</a>,” says Goodger. Around 60 per cent of those interested in visiting the Middle East have used AI at least once before for their travel planning, while 60 per cent of travellers from the UAE trusted AI to plan every aspect of their trip compared to 48 per cent of tourists elsewhere. “The algorithm is the planner,” said Aleix Rodriguez Brunsoms, director of strategy at Skift Advisory, in a talk about trends shaping the region. “Social feeds and AI are inspiring and booking travellers’ next trips. They’re no longer just sources of inspiration, but trip planning and booking platforms.” Eighty per cent of travellers consult social media before making a travel decision, and 60 per cent are comfortable booking directly via social media, according to Skift. “Gen Z and millennials are using this before Google, and influencers have gone from passive content creators to active travel sellers,” said Brunsoms. “Destination marketing in the region is not about flashy campaigns, but building thousands of micro moments that are then emphasised by AI and distributed by influencers.”