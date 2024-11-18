Travel Unpacked: New Airbus A321 soars and first Saudi cruise line Aroya gets ready to sail

Airbnb has revealed the top destinations to visit in winter away from the holiday crowds, while ultra long-haul flying got a boost this week with the inaugural flight of Airbus's newest jet. Meanwhile, England and Wales will get their first luxury sleeper train service and Saudi Arabia is gearing up for its debut cruise line to take to the seas. Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it. On Thursday, Airbus’s new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/17/wizz-air-to-add-airbus-extra-long-range-jets-to-abu-dhabi-fleet-in-2026-to-tap-new-markets/" target="_blank">A321neo XLR</a> took its first commercial flight. Operated via Spain’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/uk/2023/07/28/british-airways-parent-company-returns-to-profit-in-first-half-of-2023/" target="_blank">Iberia airline</a>, the jet departed Madrid for Boston marking the first time a narrow-body aircraft has operated a trans-oceanic route. Airbus's new A321 jet is extra long range, hence the XLR, with a range of up to 7,500km. Software upgrades, structural and aerodynamic improvements and an integrated central fuel tank allow the jet to fly further than previous generation Airbus A321. Iberia said it will add seven more of the jets to its fleet in the coming months and is expected to fly direct to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/12/boston-destination-travel/" target="_blank">Boston</a> and Washington DC using the jet. “We are very proud to be the first airline in the world to start flying with the A321XLR. This is a real milestone in the aviation industry. This new aircraft model allows us to strengthen our network and fly to new destinations in an efficient and comfortable way for all our customers” said Marco Sansavini, chairman and chief executive of Iberia. In September, low-cost carrier Wizz Air told <i>The National</i> that it plans to base some of its new Airbus A321neo XLR jets in Abu Dhabi, in a bid to operate to new markets within an eight-hour flight from the UAE capital. Aroya Cruises, Saudi Arabia's first cruise line, says it will offer a unique experience for luxury travellers when it sets sail next month. Premium passengers travelling on Aroya, the first ship from Aroya Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line in the world, will be offered priority embarkation and disembarkation, a dedicated butler service and complimentary Wi-Fi as part of the company's Khuzuma experience. Inspired by the Arabic name for lavender, the experience offers passengers one of 150 spacious VIP suites with walk-in wardrobes and large balconies, or the Royal Suite. Khuzuma restaurant will serve French and Saudi cuisines to premium passengers and a 24-hour Khuzama Lounge will serve light bites and drinks round the clock. “Our luxury travellers are seeking something a little extra; exclusive experiences and elevated facilities combined with a deeply personal and curated service. Aroya is already incredibly special, but the Khuzama concept goes one step further with the most luxurious way to explore the wonders of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/11/saudi-arabia-travel-airlines-flights-wizz-air/" target="_blank">Saudi</a> by sea,” said Joerg Rudolph, President of Aroya Cruises. Spread over 18-decks, Aroya is set to begin its maiden voyage on December 16 on a three-night sailing that includes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/09/new-private-island-to-be-developed-in-saudi-arabias-red-sea-for-cruise-tourists/" target="_blank">a visit to a private island </a>in the Red Sea. The ship has 1,678 cabins, 20 entertainment venues and 29 restaurants, lounges and cafes. It will also have the largest retail area of any cruise ship in the world, and the biggest space dedicated to children, spanning 1,858 square metres. A new luxury sleeper train aims to bring back the golden age of rail travel to England and Wales. Britannic Explorer, A Belmond Train, is set to be the first modern luxury sleeper train in England and Wales. Operated by the same travel company behind the renowned Venice Simplon-Orient Express and fabled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/04/05/belmonds-the-royal-scotsman-train-to-house-dior-spa/" target="_blank">Royal Scotsman</a>, the train is due to hit the tracks in July. Travellers will depart from London on three-night journeys across several routes. These include a trip through the Lake District, one that traverses Wales and a third that will take in the coastal beauty of Cornwall. Some of the itineraries can be combined for travellers hoping to embark on a longer journey through the Welsh and English countryside. Chef Simon Rogan, whose restaurants boast numerous Michelin stars, will head up culinary offerings on The Britannic Explorer via a menu showcasing the best of British and farm-to-fork dining. Traditional English afternoon tea will be served daily. Off-board experiences are also part of the journey with boat tours, wild swimming, garden visits and historical deep dives into some of the country's most cultural landmarks on offer. Reservations are already open with rates starting from £5,800 per person. Winter is a great time to travel, especially for those looking to embrace the holiday season. Christmas markets, holiday lights and festive celebrations take place in cities around the globe and can be a busy time for many destinations. For travellers hoping to get away but wanting to escape the crowds, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/03/29/airbnb-host-experience/" target="_blank">Airbnb</a> has revealed the top 10 "un-trending" destinations to visit this season. The list from the accommodation rental platform rounds up destinations that have off-season in December and includes everything from destination dupes to popular tourist spots that welcome lower visitor numbers in winter. Topping the list is Lexington. Located in Kentucky and known as the horse capital of the world, the city sees lower visitor numbers in winter, but those who do make the journey can enjoy rolling hills and a thriving arts and culture scene that includes the historic Lexington Opera House. Germany's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/berlin/" target="_blank">Berlin</a> sees off-season visitor numbers in December in spirt of its festive celebrations. The German capital offers a perfect winter escape with Christmas markets, outdoor skating rinks and holiday-themed concerts. For winter sports enthusiasts looking to avoid crowds, Squamish in Canada is a good pick and the third destination in Airbnb's untreading list. Less than an hour south of Whistler, Squamish offers all the snow-covered slopes without the crowds. Destination of the moment <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/13/travel-trends-japan-destinations-2024/" target="_blank">Japan</a> has seen bumper number of visitors this year, but there's still off-piste destinations to be discovered. Winter time in Uji, south of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/12/aman-kyoto-review-japan-2024/" target="_blank">Kyoto,</a> offers temples, shrines and seasonal river walks that can be enjoyed after a steaming cup of matcha, for which the town is famous. December is low-season for this hidden Japanese gem. Australia's Scenic Rim, an hour away from Brisbane, has rainforests, mountains and ancient land forms, plus low visitor numbers in December. France's Bordeaux; Ensenada, Mexico; Ameria in Spain; Calabasas in California and Jeju in South Korea round up the top 10 un-trending list.