Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of the Airbus A320neo family of jets. Photo: Wizz Air
Business

Aviation

Wizz Air to add Airbus extra long-range jets to Abu Dhabi fleet in 2026 to tap new markets

The A321 XLR aircraft will help the budget airline connect western Europe destinations with the emirate, chief executive says

Deena Kamel
September 17, 2024

