Wizz Air latest promotion invited travellers to pay €500 for 12 months of unlimited flights to any destination on its network. Alamy
Wizz Air plans to expand all-you-can fly subscription package

Low-cost airline aims to offer about 60,000 passes as part of membership scheme

Deena Kamel
September 16, 2024

