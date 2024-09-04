Wizz Air's All You Can Fly scheme lets passengers fly to destinations such as the Maldives, Italy and the Middle East. Reuters
The hidden costs behind Wizz Air’s all-you-can-fly subscription service

The budget airline's membership scheme promises a golden ticket to unlimited, year-round flights, but what's the catch?

Hayley Skirka
September 04, 2024

